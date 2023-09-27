Idex Biometrics, Onfido and Dashlane hire new executives

Idex Biometrics ASA has a new chief financial officer, while Onfido has hired a tech leader to maintain its growth trajectory in the digital identity space, according to releases from the two biometrics providers.

John T. Kurtzweil joins Idex Biometrics as CFO, following stints at Metabolon, a biotechnology company, and several positions in the semiconductor industry. He succeeds Eileen Wynne, who has served as interim CFO since August 2022.

Daniel Keller is Onfido’s new chief technology officer, joining the identity verification company in the wake of recent industry recognition for its innovative applications of computer vision AI. Keller, who was CTO at the B2B marketplace Visible Group during a period of significant growth, says he looks forward to supporting Onfido’s mission to simplify and reshape online identity verification.

“How we verify ourselves online is fundamental to digital experiences,” says Keller. “Onfido is leading the markets, constantly innovating, delivering new AI and biometrics-based solutions to keep fraudsters at bay while enabling businesses to build long-term relationships with their customers.”

Life in the Dashlane for new senior management

Dashlane, the password manager application aimed at small to medium-sized businesses, has brought on new management in sales, engineering, and product marketing, according to a blog post on the company’s website.

The firm, which has offices in New York and Paris, has thrown its efforts behind passwordless identity verification, becoming the first password manager to support passkey authentication via its app and creating a public directory of websites that offer passkey capability.

Dashlane’s new hires come from a variety of backgrounds and locales, with João Luis, who is coming on as the VP of Engineering, based in Lisbon. He joins new VP of Sales Jeff Cozzaglio and new VP of Product Marketing Rachael Stockton, as well as Tara Haas, who comes on board as the new chief of staff.

“It’s a great time to join Dashlane,” says Haas. “The company has been successful in delivering a great customer experience protecting passwords, but there’s so much more we can do.”

