Good news with US-EU digital ID standards: 2 similar systems

The top U.S. tech standards agency wants to start 2024 off briskly when it comes to digital identity. It has put out for feedback a draft report intended to bridge the gap between domestic and EU efforts.

It could be said that the National Institute of Standards and Technology should equally push commonality between U.S. states organizing their own ID programs. Of course, officials could be going after the easier tasks first.

Officials with the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council created the report. Common and contradictory aspects of standards are examined. Perhaps surprisingly, the working group find no insurmountable differences. The pieces fit together well.

That’s particularly fortunate because neither side is expected to face compulsory fealty to the other’s final framework, but they are hoping for interoperability. Biometric data sharing has already proved a problematic fit.

One point of difference is that NIST SP 800-63-3 (currently being updated) sets out three levels each for the assurance of identities, authenticators and federation, while the EU specifies three “levels of assurance.”

Comments will be accepted until March 1.

