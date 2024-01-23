Russian migration policy seeks biometrics from foreigners and citizens living abroad

Russia is planning to make consular registration mandatory for citizens living abroad, and to collect biometric data from foreigners entering the country, as part of the creation of a “digital profile” as outlined in new migration policy.

Current Time TV quotes reports from RBC and Kommersant, which outline the action plan on a migration policy framework approved by the Russian Cabinet of Ministers and led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Biometric data collection is required in generating digital profiles for both Russians living abroad – defined in the action plan as “citizens permanently residing outside of Russia,” a new legal category – and for foreigners arriving in Russia through capital airports. Russia’s government has imposed a December 10, 2024 deadline for the former, and given the same timeline to departments collaborating on the draft digital profile system for foreigners.

“How exactly Russian citizens living abroad will be forced to register with consulates is not stated in the document,” says the article on Current Time TV’s website. There is likewise no clear statement on how Russia expects foreigners arriving in the country to respond to demands for not just their passport data, but also voice data and DNA material for what the plan calls an experiment in “genomic registration.” All of this biometric data is to be included in the foreigner’s digital profile.

As the war with Ukraine continues to impact Russia’s foreign relations, the country is tightening laws that apply to foreigners, with particular focus on migrant laborers’ need to follow the rules and norms of Russian society, as per President Vladimir Putin’s notion of an “adaptation course” for migrant workers and his desire to “reduce the outflow of population abroad.”

Human rights advocates, meanwhile, are voicing concerns that the laws defined in the two-year action plan do not address the problem of non-compliance with labor laws by employers, poor living conditions for migrant workers, and other external factors that put workers at a disadvantage.

