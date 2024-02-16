SIA 2024 Women in Biometrics Awards call for nominations now open

Security Industry Association (SIA), a global security company, has announced it has opened the call for nominations for the 2024 SIA Women in Biometrics Awards, supported by organizational and media partners Avisian and Biometric Update.

The SIA Women in Biometrics Award is given to women leaders in biometrics and security. Past nominees and winners have worked for biometric companies, peripheral suppliers, system integrators, academia, government and security, and IT departments at organizations in the U.S. and internationally.

Each nominee should demonstrate contributions to the biometrics field through one or more categories: leadership, participation, or mentoring.

Those who exemplify leadership must do so through academic, public awareness, legislative, or regulatory efforts. Those who lead in participation should show efforts to create impact in the larger identity sphere. Those who participate in mentorship should demonstrate their involvement in sharing expertise in the field and growing the market.

“Now in its tenth year, the SIA Women in Biometrics Awards program is a renowned initiative celebrating the outstanding and innovative women in biometrics who are helping our industry effectively protect people, places, facilities and communities,” says Don Erickson, CEO of SIA. “We are proud to present these awards each year, and we encourage our members and the broader industry to participate in this important effort by nominating and recognizing the inspiring women leading the way in this vital technology market.”

The winners of the 2023 Women in Biometrics Awards included women leaders at NEC, Idemia, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Biometric Identity Management.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 29th. Honorees will be selected by a jury that includes previous winners. Award winners will be honored at the 2024 SIA GovSummit annual security conference.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Security Industry Association (SIA) | Women in Biometrics