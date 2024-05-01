Americans’ comfort using biometrics in place of passwords, legacy ID verification grows

The iProov Biometric Pulse Survey of 2,000 Americans found that 79 percent of respondents think there has to be a more secure solution than passwords when accessing banking and government services, according to a release. Most – seven in ten – agree that they would use biometrics to verify their identity for banking and government services on how their data is used and stored.

The release cites that the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center logged losses over $12.5 million, demonstrating a need for higher levels of security for sensitive online transactions. Moreover, seven in ten Americans have had to reset a password to access an online service in the past six months, combining inconvenience with lower security.

More Americans are growing comfortable with using biometrics as a practical solution for identity verification and authentication. Two-thirds of respondents would use facial biometrics at airports and other transportation hubs, while 61 percent would use them at stores and e-commerce sites. When it comes to ID cards, 70 percent of Americans said using an mDL for identity verification would be very convenient.

“Facial biometrics are unique in their ability to provide equal levels of security and user convenience, frustrating would-be fraudsters while delighting authorized users,” says Ajay Amlani, SVP and head of Americas at iProov. “Unlike many security technologies, facial biometrics can be used throughout the user lifecycle, including initial remote onboarding to authentication at appropriate intervals.”

At the same time, Americans are split with their confidence in identifying deepfakes: roughly half say they would have no problem spotting a deepfake image over a real user image, while the other half admit it would be difficult to do so.

Privacy is also top-of-mind for many Americans, with 78 percent saying they are reluctant to share personal information online. They would reconsider if they felt their data was being used and stored in a privacy-preserving manner.

