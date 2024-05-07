FB pixel

Oman gets a biometric law

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
Oman gets a biometric law
 

The Sultanate of Oman has received its Biometric Law regulating the processing and collection of biometric data and establishing a biometric database that will be used in law enforcement.

The Law No. 21/2024 was issued by royal decree in late March, coming into effect on April 1st, 2024. It imposes fines of up to 5,000 Omani rials (US$12,990) and prison sentences of up to 10 years. Offenses include forging biometrics, disclosing biometrics without authorization, destroying biometric samples and refusing to give a biometric sample requested by the authorities.

Oman’s biometric database will contain biological data collected from crime scenes, criminal defendants and relatives of missing persons. The database will be run by the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation in the Royal Oman Police.

The regulation covers genetic material, fingerprints and palm prints, and facial and iris scans.  Special attention has been given to protecting genetic data: The Biometric Law, for instance, prohibits paternity tests except in special circumstances.

In December 2023, the Arab country held its first remote elections, allowing its citizens to cast votes electronically while choosing representatives of the lower house of the Parliament. The election was conducted using a biometric-based digital ID platform developed by Tech5 and its partner uqudo.

