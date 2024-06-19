FB pixel

Sri Lanka extends bid deadline for national digital ID project

The Government of Sri Lanka has extended the deadline for the submission of bids for the procurement of a Master System Integrator (MSI) for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project. This project, funded by the Government of India, aims to develop a comprehensive digital identity system for the country.

Originally, the bid submission deadline was set for July 4, 2023. However, a corrigendum has been issued, extending the deadline to July 18, 2023. Interested firms and organizations now have until 3:00 PM (Sri Lanka Time) on the new deadline to submit their proposals.

This extension aims to allow potential bidders ample time to prepare comprehensive submissions for this ambitious project. The SL-UDI project’s scope includes the entire gamut from design, development, and supply to installation, implementation, and ongoing support of necessary software, hardware, and infrastructure. Scheduled to be overseen by a Master System Integrator (MSI), whose selection process is currently underway, the SL-UDI system will integrate advanced technologies to enhance security, efficiency, and accessibility of government services.

Last year, a tender to select a firm to print Sri Lanka’s new digital ID cards was launched. Shortly after, it was announced that the multi-million dollar tender for Sri Lanka’s digital identity project will be refloated, following the disqualification of two Indian companies that submitted bids.

The country’s national identity cards, initially introduced in 1973, contained only limited information about individuals due to their paper-based format. Under the leadership of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former Secretary of Defense, a digital ID card program was launched in 2012 with the aim of completing fingerprint biometric enrollment by mid-2017.

In April 2022, Sri Lanka launched the Unique Digital Identity Project SL-UDI with the aim of addressing inefficiencies caused by the lack of an accurate identity system.

