Totm upgrades the ABIS platform for improved speed and accuracy

Totm Technologies has recently upgraded IDora, its Automatic Biometrics Identification System (ABIS), to significantly improve speed and accuracy, meeting the growing need for a reliable identification platform. The new ABIS incorporates advanced biometric algorithms to enhance processing capabilities, ensuring faster verification processes.

According to Totm, this upgraded version of ABIS will establish new industry standards by combining speed and accuracy. The enhanced ABIS is designed to serve various sectors, including government, finance, healthcare, and security. Organizations adopting this new ABIS can expect reduced identification times and improved operational efficiency.

“With this new version of Totm ABIS, we are setting new standards in the biometric identification industry. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a system that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers,” says Pierre Prunier, chief executive officer and executive director of Totm Technologies.

Totm asserts that integrating next-generation biometric algorithms can reduce the identification time by up to 50 percent. The enhanced matching capabilities decrease false positives and false negatives. The upgraded ABIS is designed to efficiently handle extensive biometric databases for better scalability.

“This launch represents a major milestone for our company. The upgraded ABIS is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of biometric identification. We are excited about the impact this will have on our clients and the industry as a whole,” says Bryan Glancey, chief technology officer of Totm Technologies.

In an email interview with Biometric Update, Glancey mentioned that the ABIS platform has been completely rebuilt based on insights from the previous implementation. The front-end servers have been restructured to utilize microservices, which improve modularity and simplify updates. The system is now compatible with scalable cloud infrastructure.

Additionally, the platform includes real-time data mirroring and backup capabilities to ensure data integrity and availability. The upgraded ABIS now also supports federated Digital ID, enabling governments to use biometric systems to authenticate users for various services.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometric identification | biometrics | Totm Technologies