US Homeland Security offers $4B in grant opportunities for startups

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is providing a funding opportunity through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program as part of the America’s Seed Fund initiative. This funding, totaling $4 billion, aims to support early-stage research and development projects by small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The America’s Seed Fund 2024 Road Tour will feature representatives from 11 federal agencies with SBIR/STTR programs, including the Department of Defense, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and DHS, among others.

One of the advantages for entrepreneurs participating in this funding opportunity is access to substantial non-dilutive funding for early-stage R&D. This program also offers startups and innovators the opportunity to engage with the local and national federal ecosystem.

The SBIR and STTR programs are designed to foster private sector commercialization of technology across various domains, such as biometrics for access control systems, multi-factor authentications, and identity proofing and verification. SBIR grants from the DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) address the needs of agencies like the Transport Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS), all of which use biometrics.

Both programs consist of three phases. Phase I involves concept development over 6 to 12 months, with funding ranging from $50,000 to $275,000. Biometric facial analysis developer Algoface recently received a Phase I SBIR grant and is now eligible to apply for Phase II funding.

Moreover, in order to enhance commercial feasibility, Phase II projects are eligible to attract additional funding from external investors. The cost-matching feature of Phase II ensures that SBIR funding is channeled towards projects with significant potential to result in new products that DHS and other organizations will procure.

The program has a rough equivalent in the EU, in the form of the Horizon Europe program. The program has allocated €190 million (around US$204.8 million) for initiatives centered on border security, privacy, and crisis management, among other areas. Biometrics providers including Thales and Vision-Box have received Horizon funding.

