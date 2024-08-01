Airport biometrics upgrades urged in Australia, defended in US

To evolve border security and passenger processing systems, several countries are pushing for advanced travel infrastructure. Australia is moving towards more technological advancements to replace its current SmartGate system.

In India, the Digi Yatra initiative is expanding its biometric-based airport entry system to 14 additional airports, while Uruguay and Abu Dhabi are also integrating biometric technology to streamline their airport operations, and an American official says airport biometrics are being misrepresented in her country. Azerbaijan, too, is moving towards digital ID cards for ticket purchases, reflecting a worldwide shift towards enhancing travel efficiency and security through innovation.

ACCI calls for ‘Passenger on the Move’ technology

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has recommended that the country will soon need to invest in “passenger on the move” technology as an alternative to the SmartGate system currently in use.

In its recently released “Tourism Future Traveller Strategy” report, the ACCI underscores the need for innovation at Australia’s borders to keep pace with global travel trends. The strategy emphasizes that outdated infrastructure poses a bottleneck to efficient passenger processing.

“Whilst Australia ranks fifth in the world for travel and tourism competitiveness, we are 53rd for ground and port infrastructure and 112th for price competitiveness out of 119 countries,” says Australian Chamber – Tourism executive chair, John Hart.

“The government needs to embrace technology and streamline systems such as abolishing the outdated Incoming Passenger Card, when the passenger information can be provided by travel providers and travel agents.”

The new contactless system would allow travelers to clear customs without stopping, using biometric verification as they walk through designated areas. This technology, already in use in several international airports, relies on facial recognition and other biometric data to verify travelers’ identities in real-time, enhancing security while speeding up the process.

Complementing the proposed technological upgrades at air and seaports, the ACCI also advocates for a streamlined digital passport renewal process. The digital renewal system would leverage online platforms to allow for the submission of necessary documents and biometric data.

Australia’s focus on enhancing its travel infrastructure aligns with global trends where several countries are adopting technologies to improve passenger experiences.

India expands Digi Yatra

In India, the Digi Yatra initiative is set to roll out in 14 additional airports. The biometric-based airport entry system is currently live in 15 airports, Financial Express reports.

The 14 airports include Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dabolim, Indore, Mangalore, Trivandrum, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Sinagar, Visakhapatnam, and Nagpur, with Prameyanews reporting that the Digi Yatra initiative launched at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar last week. With the expansion, the biometric system will be present in airports that represent around 90 percent of India’s air travel volume, Financial Times reports. The program is up to 3.8 million registered users, and Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi says the organization hopes to hit 10 million this year.

Additionally, the Cochin International airport (CIAL) in India, will be dedicating eight lanes to biometric e-gates, set to be launched by August 2024. In a bid to eradicate long waiting times, Business Standard reports that passengers at the departure and arrival immigration counters will be able to self-scan their passports and use the facial recognition system.

Misinformation dogs US program: TSA ED

Misinformation is the biggest barrier to the expansion of biometrics at American airports, Transportation Security Administration Executive Director for Capability Management and Innovation Melissa Conley tells Signal in an interview.

A record 2.99 million people traveled by air on a single day in June, and Conley says the use of face biometrics offers the combination of efficiency, accuracy and privacy protection needed to process them all in a timely fashion.

Conley notes that her organization has participated in 57 congressional briefings, and works with the International Biometrics & Identity Association (IBIA) and other groups to ensure it is protecting travelers’ privacy.

“We meet with all the privacy advocacy groups on the regular to make sure that they’re comfortable with what we’re doing.”

The TSA also does “a lot of testing,” Conley says, and considers testing done by others, including the NIST evaluations that led to the agency selecting facial recognition from Idemia and NEC for its passenger-processing program.

The TSA’s educational efforts continue, but IBIA’s Robert Tappan warns that “(t)here are some on Capitol Hill who want to demagogue this issue.”

Innovations in Uruguay and Abu Dhabi

In Uruguay, Punta del Este airport has also integrated biometric technology to streamline passenger processing. According to a blog entry on the Travel2latam website, the system entails installing two electronic gateways to automate security checks and boarding pass validation. Additionally, it includes incorporating two automated border control (ABC) biometric immigration gateways in the arrivals area and one in the departures area.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Airports, in partnership with the Integrated Cargo Partners (ICP), has launched a smart travel project that includes biometric verification and automated processes at Zayed International airport, according to a report from Gulf Today.

The project will be implemented in three phases to integrate biometric authentication systems throughout all security and operational touchpoints at the airport.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways added biometric systems across multiple touchpoints in the new terminal that was launched at the Zayed International airport in November 2023. It is now introducing biometric systems for five additional airlines at check-in, as well as at all boarding gates. Additionally, new e-gates will be installed in designated transit areas to register travelers’ biometric data and facilitate facial recognition.

Digital ID cards in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL, has partnered with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) to allow passengers to use digital ID cards through the mygov app for purchasing tickets to Nakhchivan at Baku ticket offices. In the near future, this option will be expanded to AZAL ticket offices in Nakhchivan, according to Azerbaijan Airlines.

The change is in line with a decree signed by the country’s president Ilham Aliyev, which states that citizens’ submission of ID card information via the mygov application is equivalent to presenting a physical ID card.

