Peter Horadan new Vouched CEO, expected to drive rapid IDV growth

Founder Baird now board chair, will focus on strategy
| Abigail Opiah
Vouched has named Peter Horadan as its new chief executive officer. As a veteran in the startup scene, Horadan is expected to bring his extensive experience to enhance the company’s identity verification tools.

John Baird, the founder of Vouched, will step into the roles of chairman of the board and chief strategy officer. In these capacities, Baird will continue to provide strategic direction and contribute to the company’s long-term objectives.

Horadan has a background in driving growth and innovation in software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses, having been involved in creating over $20 billion in market capitalization in previous leadership roles.

In 2019, he founded Lockstep, a platform designed to connect accounting processes digitally. Under his leadership, Lockstep grew to connect over 26,000 companies and was eventually sold to The Sage Group, a prominent provider of accounting and financial technology for small and medium-sized businesses.

“I have spent my career harnessing technology waves as they transform essential business processes, and I firmly believe the next frontier is identity,” says Horadan.

“Identity verification is foundational to online interactions in healthcare, commerce, and cybersecurity. Vouched’s computer vision technology and AI-driven fraud detection models are solving the most complex global identity verification challenges today, and I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation for this next phase of rapid growth and innovation.”

Before this, Horadan played a key role at Avalara, where he led technology efforts during the company’s significant growth phase leading up to its initial public offering (IPO). His career also includes leadership positions at companies such as Concur Technologies, Scout Analytics, Microsoft, Corillian, and BEA Systems.

“I am pleased to welcome Peter as our new CEO and support him in driving future success for Vouched,” adds Baird.

“His experience in delivering truly valuable SaaS products and his expertise in building rocket ships will further accelerate Vouched’s growth.”

Vouched recently expanded its offerings by launching enhanced ID capture and extraction, a feature that uses live video to improve verification accuracy. To date, the company has verified over 20 million identities as part of essential business processes. Additionally, the company recently raised $18 million to date, with investments from firms such as Flying Fish, Seachange Ventures, Madrona Ventures, and Spring Rock Ventures, among others.

