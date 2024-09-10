FB pixel

Incode, Tech5, Idnow, Suprema level up with certifications, standards compliance

| Abigail Opiah
The global identity verification industry is witnessing advancements as biometric technology providers, including Incode Technologies, Tech5, Idnow, and Suprema, announce certification and compliance standards updates for their services. These advances highlight the growing focus on secure and compliant biometric identity systems, as each push to further secure the digital identity landscape.

Incode achieves SOC 2 Type 2 certification

Incode Technologies has announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, confirming the company’s adherence to high standards in data security and privacy. The certification, issued by an independent auditor, aims to ensure that Incode’s policies and operations meet the requirements set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This audit, which examined Incode’s information security practices, resulted in a clean report, with no exceptions found. According to the company, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification verifies that Incode’s systems protect sensitive data.

In a statement, Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode Technologies, says the certification reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring customer trust through robust security practices. David Kivilevic, head of IT compliance at Incode, emphasizes that the clean report assures clients their data is handled with the highest level of care and offers an added layer of compliance with industry standards.

Tech5 biometric matching platform compliant with OSIA telecom standard

Swiss-based biometric company Tech5 is ensuring its biometric matching platform complies with the latest Open Standards Identity API (OSIA) telecom standard. The OSIA framework, developed by the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), promotes interoperability among digital identity systems for communication and data exchange.

Tech5’s platform is now compatible with this open standard, which is used for interoperability across telecoms and other sectors relying on biometric authentication. By complying with OSIA standards, Tech5 is streamlining digital ID management for mobile network operators, with the goal of reducing fraud.

Idnow wins Substantial LoA certification from ANSSI for YRIS wallet

Identity verification provider Idnow has achieved “Substantial Level of Assurance (LoA)” certification for remote digital identities for its YRIS digital identity wallet under the eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) regulation. The “Substantial” level indicates a high degree of assurance for online identity verification, marking a milestone for Idnow as it becomes one of the first European providers to meet this standard.

According to the company, the certification from the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) allows Idnow to further establish itself as a reliable partner for organizations looking to meet stringent EU requirements.

“This certification is the latest company milestone for IDnow, which remains committed to playing a key role in Europe’s ambition to create and offer a single, reliable and secure digital identity to its citizens and residents,” says Marc Norlain, managing director and head of the reusable identities unit at IDnow.

Suprema access control meets requirements of NIS 2 Directive

Meanwhile, Suprema unveiled its dedication to meet the growing demands of global data protection regulations, including the NIS 2 Directive (Network and Information Systems Directive 2), an EU regulation that outlines cybersecurity standards.

Suprema has taken steps to adhere to the NIS 2 Directive, which applies to sectors including energy, transportation, banking, finance, digital infrastructure, and public administration. The company ensures that its access control systems comply with the requirements of the NIS 2 Directive in these areas. The company says it adheres to GDPR and NIS 2 regulations across all stages of product development and operation.

