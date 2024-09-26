US IRS seeks a multi-modal biometric ID solution for criminal investigations

The US Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Criminal Investigation (CI) Division has issued a solicitation for a brand name or equal Idemia Multi-Biometric Identification System which includes software and support for a 12-month term with four option years to support its law enforcement investigative mission.

The Idemia Multi-Biometric Identification System is a workstation used to search probe images taken from criminal investigations/undercover operations to search through the FBI NGI Interstate Photo System for an investigative lead.

The IRS said the “equipment is critical to providing the special agent with a potential subject which may solve the case.”

The IRS said the features must include:

Advanced Data Services Workflow Flow Services, Central Viewer application;

Program Management support to include, installation, testing, training, and user documentation;

Must have one-year warranty;

On-site and remote support;

Multi-Modal Biometric Capability: The system must support the integration and matching of multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprint, palm print, facial recognition, and iris recognition;

Advanced Facial Recognition Technology and a 1:N, N=12.0M, algorithm of 99 percent;

The system must incorporate AI-driven facial recognition algorithms that function effectively in varying environmental conditions, different facial angles, and partial obstructions;

The system must be capable of providing 99 percent or greater accuracy. The higher the accuracy the better we can ensure correct facial matches critical for investigations;

Cloud-Based Scalability: The system must be capable of operating on a scalable cloud-based architecture, allowing for the processing and storage of millions of biometric records with low latency;

Standards Compliance: The system must comply with industry standards, such as those set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology for biometric matching algorithms;

System Interoperability and Customization: The system must offer flexibility for integration with existing infrastructures and allow for customizable workflows to meet specific operational needs;

Secure and Encrypted Data Handling: The system must ensure secure, encrypted data transmission, storage, and retrieval to protect sensitive biometric information.

The IRS’s Criminal Investigation is the law enforcement arm of the IRS that is charged with the enforcement of federal income tax statutes. The CI’s top priority is the investigation of violations of the federal income tax law. Additionally, CI special agents lend their financial investigative expertise to money laundering and narcotics investigations conducted in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels. The IRS Center for Science and Design is responsible for the acquisition, processing, and analysis of probe (unknown face/tattoo) images related to ongoing criminal investigations.

