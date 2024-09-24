Yoti biometrics ease UK hiring compliance with Sterling background checks

The partnership between selfie biometrics and liveness detection firm Yoti and background screening service Sterling Check has successfully streamlined the process of verifying employment candidates in the UK, according to a new case study. Since the partnership began, the pair have witnessed 25 percent more candidates complete the identity check, while 35 percent of employers are now embracing an identity-first approach as standard for all new employee screening programs.

The integration allows employers to complete necessary background checks more efficiently, reducing the time it takes to process job applicants.

In 2023, Sterling introduced the initial phase of its collaboration with Yoti, utilizing digital identity verification for UK Right to Work and DBS criminal background checks. The collaboration provides an automated system for verifying these permissions, in a bid to cut down the manual effort involved and see to it that compliance with government regulations are met.

Sterling uses Yoti’s biometric digital identity platform, which enables job applicants to submit their identity documents online. The technology verifies the documents, allowing Sterling to confirm the individual’s right to work in the UK.

“This partnership is a perfect example of how digital identity solutions can intersect with everyday processes to streamline, simplify, and elevate experiences for users. The collaboration with Yoti has been exciting and created a foundation for ongoing innovation as digital identity driven solutions are adopted globally, and pre- and post- hire use cases unfold,” says Steven Smith, international president at Sterling.

Yoti helps Sterling enable a digital verification workflow to be integrated into the hiring process, and introduce reusable digital identities for candidates that can be shared with businesses.

Additionally, both Yoti and Sterling emphasize that this system adheres to UK government guidelines on digital identity, as Yoti’s system has been approved by both the UK government and the Home Office.

According to the announcement, individuals will be able to use their digital identity for future job applications and other processes requiring identity or age verification, such as banking, purchasing age-restricted products, and even moving house.

The new system is expected to be beneficial for sectors with high-volume hiring, such as healthcare and retail, by speeding up the recruitment process while maintaining legal requirements.

