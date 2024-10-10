mDL authentication and biometrics among new modules from Veridocs

Kentucky-based authentication and identity management software maker Veridocs has launched modules for mobile driver’s license authentication, biometrics, mobile device verification and storing scanned ID documents.

The four new modules are part of Veridocs’ Evolution platform, and can be used for age verification, identity verification and customer authentication.

The mDL authentication module is marketed to casinos and other businesses for fast and secure digital ID authentication using one of the company’s ID scanners. It supports limited disclosure, and provides scan documentation to support compliance audits, according to the announcement.

The face biometrics module matches the user against their ID document via a webcam.

Veridocs says the mobile verification module is a browser-based application for verifying IDs, and can be deployed in age-restricted environments with its standard workstations loaded with its TrueAuthentication software. The document imaging module enables businesses to store scans of customer documents in their profile for later use.

“Our expanded Evolution platform allows our customers to be even more certain that the person standing in front of them meets established criteria for entry or purchase,” says Veridocs CEO Joe Oprosko. “Our modules authenticate ID documents and then verify the patron status against many types of third-party or internal lists.”

Officials from the U.S. and Australia recently completed a test of mDL authentication using Idemia’s CAT-2s, and Trinsic predicts that 100 million Americans will have mDLs by the end of 2026, raising the prospect of widespread adoption and use.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL authentication | Veridocs