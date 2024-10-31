FB pixel

Veriff unveils FaceBlock and Aadhaar verification for digital ID security

Enhanced compliance and tackling AI-driven fraud is the catalyst
Abigail Opiah
Veriff has introduced two new security-focused tools: FaceBlock and Aadhaar Verification, as both additions aim to strengthen defenses against digital fraud while expanding Veriff’s offerings in identity verification for global users, especially in markets with stringent compliance requirements like India.

FaceBlock for self-serve product

Veriff’s FaceBlock has been designed, according to the company, as a proactive defense against the growing use of synthetic identities and manipulated digital images in online fraud. Integrated into Veriff’s self-serve product, FaceBlock leverages artificial intelligence to recognize and flag faces that appear in multiple profiles, which the company claims should help prevent fraudsters from creating multiple fake accounts using the same images. With the tool, Veriff aims to reduce synthetic fraud rates and provide businesses with a reliable, automated defense to counter multi-profile attacks.

“The FaceBlock feature helps to prevent fraud by enabling the customer to block individuals previously suspected of fraud from repeatedly trying to access an organization’s services,” says Maksim Afanasjev, staff product manager at Veriff.

“FaceBlock helps to detect and block repeat offenders who attempt to evade security measures by using different devices and documents. Customers have the flexibility and can further customize FaceBlock by adding facial biometrics of known fraudsters to their blocklist, reinforcing their defenses.”

The product supports over 11,500 government-issued IDs and is available in 48 languages and dialects.

Aadhaar verification as an identity verification add-on

In addition to FaceBlock, Veriff has also introduced Aadhaar Verification as an optional add-on feature, catering specifically to the Indian market. The Aadhaar system, India’s biometric and demographic ID database, is used by over a billion residents as a digital identity verification tool across sectors.

Veriff plans for the add-on to support businesses in India by enabling identity checks in compliance with the country’s ID regulations, in a bid to help meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements.

“Organizations must verify their users’ identities from all over the world and using many different identity documents,” explains Raul Liive, staff product manager at Veriff.

While Veriff already supports identity documents in India, Aadhaar Verification adds an extra layer of affirmation that utilizes the Aadhaar biometric registry, a trusted and independent data source to deliver higher assurance of identity verification. This provides better IDV flow conversion and accuracy to global companies with end-users based in India.”

