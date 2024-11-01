Grabba partners bring biometric verification and authentication to Middle East enterprises

Jacky’s Business Solutions and Australian biometric identity authentication firm Grabba, has partnered with Samsung to deliver a biometric suite for identification verification and customer authentication tailored for enterprises in the Middle East.

Jacky’s is the exclusive integrator of Android devices for Grabba’s projects in the region. The new collaboration with Samsung aims to address the growing need in various sectors for secure identity verification.

This partnership combines Jacky’s experience in the Middle Eastern market with Grabba’s biometric technology and Samsung’s devices. The synergy is set to enhance the operational capabilities of enterprises by integrating biometric authentication systems that ensure secure access to sensitive data and streamlined customer experiences.

According to a report by Edge Middle East, the Knox suite, available with a one-year free trial, provides options such as the Knox Configure and Knox Asset Intelligence modules, designed for industries that need stringent device management.

Grabba provides devices in both mobile and tablet formats that are compatible with Samsung’s latest models, including the Galaxy S9 tablet and the A55 series. These devices connect to Samsung tablets and phones to enable identity verification, biometric scanning, and compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

The Grabba jacket device facilitates KYC verifications, including passport validation, fingerprint scanning, and processing of national ID data. The collaboration will allow clients to select the specific technologies they require, ranging from fingerprint and smart card readers to barcode and payment modules.

“We’re enabling clients to choose specific technologies they need, from fingerprint and smart card readers to barcode and payment modules, making it a highly modular solution,” says Basil Macklai, Managing Director for EMEA at Grabba. “Some clients might only need a simple fingerprint scanner, while others want to integrate multiple verification and payment options.”

Grabba extended a deal in the UAE earlier this year with telecommunications company Du Telecom. Grabba is one of the companies that have access to UAE’s country’s identity and citizenship authority’s database. At the time it said its next mission in the UAE is to tap into the local banking and financial sector.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Grabba | identity verification | Jacky’s Business Solutions | KYC | Middle East | Samsung | Samsung Knox Vault