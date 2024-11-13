FB pixel

Jumio gets new Chief Revenue Officer at ‘critical time’

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Jumio gets new Chief Revenue Officer at ‘critical time’
 

Jumio has appointed Mike Nawrocki as its chief revenue officer.

Previously the CRO at Trustwave, Nawrocki brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and revenue leadership, with a proven track record of assembling and managing high-performance sales organizations through rapid growth scenarios, including one IPO and five acquisitions. Nawrocki has also held global senior leadership roles at Capgemini, Leidos and Lockheed Martin.

Jumio, which is a leading provider of selfie biometrics, automated, AI-driven digital identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, is at a pivotal juncture as the company continues to push the boundaries of online security to meet the challenge of increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics.

“This is a defining moment for Jumio, as we harness cutting-edge technology and an exceptional team to tackle the escalating challenges of identity fraud,” Jumio CEO Robert Prigge says. “Mike joins us at a critical time to meet the demand for innovative identity verification solutions, further strengthening our seasoned leadership team as we strive to lead the future of digital security.”

“I’m thrilled to help accelerate Jumio’s global impact, expanding our reach and empowering more customers to enhance security and trust in their digital interactions,” Nawrocki says. “2025 will be a pivotal year for Jumio, and I’m eager to drive our growth as we continue redefining what’s possible in online security.”

Jumio has also contracted Swiss company LatticeFlow AI to help identify model failure modes, improve performance and increase fraud protection across its biometric identity verification platform.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NIDP leads efforts to improve govt service delivery, realize Digital Ethiopia 2025

The Ethiopia ID Program (NIDP) and four other government institutions have formed a collaborative force to facilitate access to integrated…

 

Verifiable credentials mature with product launches, implementations

The uptake of verifiable credentials is proceeding at an impressive clip, with systems for applications adopting the W3C standard ranging…

 

Deepfake ecosystem develops around apps, services as detection fights to keep pace

Deepfakes are the topic du jour in the biometrics and identity verification industries, which are increasingly involved in the global…

 

Surveillance tech firm Auror raises NZ$82M for global expansion

New Zealand crime intelligence platform Auror has raised NZ$82 million (roughly US$48.7 million) that will be used to fund its…

 

Airport biometrics integrations bring together sector’s leaders, new players

SITA has concluded an integration of newly-acquired IPS, just as its airport biometric scanners roll out in Thailand. Details are…

 

Stricter retail age verification on the agenda as UK fails to curb underage vaping

A survey of vape users in Northern Ireland is causing alarm in the UK, with some observers warning that a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events