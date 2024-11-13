Jumio gets new Chief Revenue Officer at ‘critical time’

Jumio has appointed Mike Nawrocki as its chief revenue officer.

Previously the CRO at Trustwave, Nawrocki brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and revenue leadership, with a proven track record of assembling and managing high-performance sales organizations through rapid growth scenarios, including one IPO and five acquisitions. Nawrocki has also held global senior leadership roles at Capgemini, Leidos and Lockheed Martin.

Jumio, which is a leading provider of selfie biometrics, automated, AI-driven digital identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, is at a pivotal juncture as the company continues to push the boundaries of online security to meet the challenge of increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics.

“This is a defining moment for Jumio, as we harness cutting-edge technology and an exceptional team to tackle the escalating challenges of identity fraud,” Jumio CEO Robert Prigge says. “Mike joins us at a critical time to meet the demand for innovative identity verification solutions, further strengthening our seasoned leadership team as we strive to lead the future of digital security.”

“I’m thrilled to help accelerate Jumio’s global impact, expanding our reach and empowering more customers to enhance security and trust in their digital interactions,” Nawrocki says. “2025 will be a pivotal year for Jumio, and I’m eager to drive our growth as we continue redefining what’s possible in online security.”

Jumio has also contracted Swiss company LatticeFlow AI to help identify model failure modes, improve performance and increase fraud protection across its biometric identity verification platform.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Jumio