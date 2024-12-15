Biometrics is a key enabler for the identity management of the future

Interview with Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos

This month many people will be flying home or going on winter holidays. How realistic is a scenario in which travelers no longer need physical documents, but only carry all the necessary data on their smartphones?

Marc-Julian Siewert: I would call that an ambitious goal. From a purely technological perspective, we are well on the way to making physical documents such as passports completely digital and secure. But it’s not primarily about replacing the physical passport; rather, the digital counterparts are an extension that travelers can use, but don’t have to. Traveling with a smartphone alone, on the other hand, may be possible someday, but not in the foreseeable future. One reason is the lack of interoperability between solutions and IT infrastructures. Although there are promising initiatives to expand international cooperation in this area, particularly through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), such solutions are not expected in the short term. On the other hand, factors such as the acceptance of travelers and the high level of security required also play an important role here; after all, this is sensitive personal data that requires a certain level of protection when processed. The good news is that software solutions are already available. With the VeriGO MobileTravel Assist app, for example, travelers can use Near Field Communication (NFC) to read personal data from the chip in their electronic passport, store it on their smartphone, and transfer it to websites, apps, and readers from government agencies, tour operators, or airports. However, there is still no alternative to carrying physical documents. Such digital wallets have huge potential and are a key enabler for seamless travel in the future.

What role do biometric processes play here?

Siewert: A crucial one. One aspect of seamless travel is that people will be able to get from A to B virtually uninterrupted by controls – whether by bus, train or plane. This goes hand in hand with comprehensive automation, for example at airport border controls. Biometric processes, especially in combination with AI, have the potential to redefine processes and enable a hassle-free travel experience. The D4FLY research project, led by Veridos, has initiated new approaches and developed prototypes such as the Biometric Corridor, which realizes border control “on the move”. Using methods such as 3D facial image recognition, iris verification and somatotype analysis based on full-body images, the identity of travelers can be verified as they pass through the corridor. On the security side, AI-based technologies are used to detect attempts to manipulate or defeat biometric verification processes. In the future, multimodal AI systems will also enable border control to combine different types of data and have them checked by a single model – for example, by analyzing image and voice simultaneously to stop fraud attempts. Biometrics is therefore a key enabler for the future of identity management and seamless travel.

Will progress in the area of digital government documents mean that we will one day be able to use them equally in all countries?

Siewert: That has to be one of the ultimate goals. If the systems in Iceland can read the information on our digital ID documents in the same way as those in Spain, we will have made life easier for many people. For example, when they need to apply for a residence permit or a new passport with a foreign mobile ID document. Technology is bringing the world together and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. For example, the EU has already recognized the importance of interoperability of digital ID documents in different EU countries and has set standards for digital authentication with eIDAS. eIDAS aims to create trust in digital transactions by providing legal certainty and interoperability for digital ID management solutions. By 2026, citizens will have access to digital wallets that are equally recognized in all EU member states.

You have already mentioned the issue of acceptance. Are you optimistic that these solutions will become widely accepted?

Siewert: Widespread adoption of new technologies will only be successful if governments continue to make progress in agreeing on global standards – and if citizens develop a fundamental trust in these solutions. This process takes time. However, we have seen in the past how new technologies can be adopted gradually – for example, contactless payment with smartphones is much more widespread and accepted today than it was just a few years ago. The use of digitized documents will evolve in a similar way: Smooth processes and mature technologies foster both trust and adoption over the long term. At Veridos, we remain committed to doing all we can to make the world accessible to everyone. This means enhancing security and connectivity in the physical space, driving innovation in the digital space, and advancing seamless travel solutions – all with the goal of making life safer and more convenient for billions of people.

This is a sponsored post. For information about advertising, please contact us.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | digital travel credentials | digital wallets | identity document | travel and tourism | Veridos