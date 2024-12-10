OpenID, BIO-key, RSA, SecureAuth showcase at Gartner IAM Summit

The 2024 Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, running from December 9-11 in Grapevine, Texas, is playing host to names from across the biometrics and digital identity sector.

Billed as “the premier conference to help IAM and security leaders tasked with safeguarding digital identity, business enablement and organizational security navigate implementing and operating a scalable IAM infrastructure,” the event features showcases from the OpenID Foundation, BIOKey, RSA, SecureAuth and others.

OpenID Foundation shares Shared Signals Framework

The OpenID Foundation is on hand to showcase how its Shared Signals Framework (SSF) is advancing interoperability. A news release says that the group will follow up its demo at a Gartner summit earlier this year in London by demonstrating “the power and potential of its Shared Signals Framework in securing digital identities and enabling real-time Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR).”

According to Gail Hodges, executive director of the OpenID Foundation, “Shared Signals is a critical new open standard to address the current threat environment, as recognized by a recent report from the CISA Cybersafety Review Board.” It is an open API across which different risk signals can be sent, including the Continuous Access Evaluation Profile (CAEP) and Risk Incident Sharing and Coordination (RISC).

Atul Tulshibagwale, co-chair of the OpenID Foundation’s Shared Signals Working Group and CTO of SGNL, says “there is a real industry shift towards collaborative security enabled by open standards, and since it was demonstrated at the last Gartner event, the Shared Signals Framework has rapidly gained traction.”

“That’s why we are delighted to have been invited back by Gartner to run these interoperability sessions with implementers who will demonstrate how these protocols are enabling robust Zero Trust architectures and enhanced security through seamless, real-time collaboration.”

BIO-key gets double nod in Gartner Reports

BIO-key International is “excited to exhibit again in the 2024 Gartner IAM summit in Grapevine, Texas on December 9th-11th, and we welcome the opportunity to speak with as many people as we can about how easy the transition to passwordless security can be by using our Passkey:YOU or biometric solutions for a passwordless future.”

So says a release from the New Jersey firm, which is celebrating its mention in two Gartner reports for passwordless and biometric authentication.

BIO-key is recognized as a Representative Vendor for fingerprint biometrics category in the 2023 Gartner Innovation Insight for Biometric Authentication report. As well, it is mentioned as an Example vendor under the Biometric Authentication Vendors category in the 2024 Gartner How to Jump-Start Your Journey Toward Passwordless Authentication report.

“Every day, I talk to organizations conflicted about making the right security decisions due to pressure to drive productivity,” says Galen Rodgers, VP of Sales and Channel at BIO-key. “But it is possible to deliver both productivity and security with a flexible platform like BIO-key’s PortalGuard with MobileAuth.”

PortalGuard is an Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform that aims to shepherd organizations who have found it challenging to begin transitioning their users to more secure access best practices.

“Whether customers need cloud or a path to cloud, PortalGuard is available for on premise or hybrid configurations to help companies start to manage identity in a way that drives productivity without leaving businesses exposed to phishing, fraud, MFA-bypass, and credential abuse,” says Michael DePasquale, CEO of BIO-key.

RSA announces new passkey, MFA offerings

RSA hits the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2024 with the announcement of an expansion of its phishing-resistant, passwordless capabilities that meet the most stringent cybersecurity standards for highly-regulated industries.

It showcases two products: first is the FIDO2 Certified RSA Authenticator App 4.5 for iOS and Android, which allows for easy deployment of device-bound passkeys on users’ mobile devices. Second is the RSA iShield Key 2 Series hardware authenticator, powered by Swissbit and featuring FIDO2, PIV, HOTP support and a FIPS 140-3 certified cryptographic module.

“RSA Authenticator App 4.5 and the RSA iShield Key 2 series build on decades of security-first leadership and innovation in authentication,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai. “Modern data breaches show that while MFA is essential, it’s not sufficient: organizations need phishing-resistant authentication to protect their operations and defend themselves from advanced threats.”

A FIDO Alliance member, RSA is also broadly committed to advancing passkey use cases. Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director & CEO of FIDO Alliance, says the FIDO Alliance applauds “RSA’s commitment to delivering phishing-resistant, user-friendly FIDO Certified solutions to address the varying requirements for workforce authentication.”

SecureAuth shapes IAM future with continuous identity assurance

A blog post from SecureAuth, a platinum sponsor of the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit, says its support is “a testament to our commitment to shaping IAM’s future.”

The firm’s panel session at the event covers how distributed identity secures expansive networks, user control of data and transparency in how data is used, and how distributed identity can transform security in a digital world where data and users are increasingly connected.

The provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) tools is also celebrating the release of what it calls “the first biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA).”

“Not having biometric continuous identity assurance after the initial login authentication creates a critical vulnerability,” says SecureAuth CEO Joseph Dhanapal. “The rest of the session remains unprotected, leaving organizations exposed to unauthorized access and malicious actions.”

He says the BCIA capability offering “demonstrates our commitment to innovation beyond the traditional friction-filled, multi-factor authentication as the gold standard in identity verification. Our biometric continuous identity assurance augments our risk-based MFA by securing the entire session.”

Article Topics

BIO-key | biometrics | Gartner | identity access management (IAM) | OpenID Foundation | passkeys | passwordless authentication | PortalGuard | RSA | SecureAuth