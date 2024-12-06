Veteran biometrics leaders join FaceTec, Credence, ID.me adds ex-Meta exec

The latest round of appointments in the biometrics and identity management sector includes a former leader of federal government sales for multiple companies joining FaceTec and new C-level executives at Credence ID and ID.me. Grabba has a new VP for the Americas and artius.iD has added to its strategic advisory board.

FaceTec appoints new director of federal sales

FaceTec has appointed John Bagocius as its new director of federal sales, as the company deepens its presence in the global digital identity and 3D face verification markets.

Bagocius has two decades of experience in the biometrics industry, with a track record in driving revenue growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and improving biometric technology adoption in both government and commercial sectors, according to the company. He spent nearly 17 years with CrossMatch, and has led government sales for face biometrics providers Clearview AI and IDVerse.

His career highlights include leading the implementation of biometric technology for government agencies, which will also be his focus with FaceTec. As director of federal sales, Bagocius will focus on building relationships with public sector partners and guiding the adoption of FaceTec’s technology, including its Universal Registration (UR) Code protocols and 3D liveness detection software.

Credence ID names CFO

David Barcelo joins Credence ID as the company’s new chief financial officer. In this role, Barcelo will oversee the company’s financial operations, including reporting, corporate development, and capital management, as Credence ID continues to work in the Mobile ID verification sector.

Barcelo has held leadership positions in organizations specializing in biometrics and digital identity. Before joining Credence ID, he served as CFO of Aware, and also spent 15 years at Idemia.

“The energy around Mobile ID verification is electric and the wave of consumer adoption is coming. I’m excited to have Dave’s industry expertise as we embrace the challenges of scaling our company to meet the demands of this new industry,” says Bruce Hanson, President, CEO, and co-founder of Credence ID.

ID.me appoints CMO to sustain growth

ID.me has announced the appointment of Christine Purcell as its chief marketing officer. Purcell is a marketing executive with a track record of scaling brands, having worked at BeMe Health, Twin Health, and Meta, the latter including two years as head of marketing for Facebook Messenger.

Experience with a controversial brand may come in handy as ID.me navigates America’s fraught digital ID landscape.

Known for its identity verification services, ID.me says its digital wallet has reached 135 million users, and its revenue grew 370 percent from 2020 to 2023.

“At ID.me, we’re revolutionizing the way people securely prove their identity online, expanding digital access while protecting privacy and preventing fraud,” says Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. “Christine’s proven leadership experience in marketing consumer and commercial products will be instrumental in driving our growth.”

“I am passionate about products that empower people and keep them safe,” says Purcell. “ID.me’s secure digital wallet serves people and businesses by simplifying the online experience while combating identity theft and fraud attacks.”

Grabba welcomes Wayne Salzgaber as VP for the Americas

In a move to expand its presence in the Americas, biometrics and identity management company Grabba has appointed Wayne Salzgaber as vice president for the region.

Salzgaber has over three decades of experience in law enforcement, homeland security, and international operations, including leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We are delighted to have a leader of Wayne’s calibre join Grabba. His extensive experience in global law enforcement, border security and public safety operations, his strong leadership skills, and his in-depth knowledge of the Americas region will be invaluable for our growth plans in this key market,” says Jon Carter, CEO of Grabba.

Artius ID strengthens board with Burton M. Goldfield

artius.iD has announced the appointment of Burton M. Goldfield to its board of strategic advisors. Goldfield is a veteran executive with over three decades of experience in technology and business leadership.

Goldfield previously served as president and CEO of TriNet Group Inc., where he led the company for 15 years. His leadership credentials also include senior roles at IBM, Hyperion Solutions, and Rational Software.

“This is a pivotal appointment for artius.iD, and I’m thrilled to welcome Burton to our Board of Strategic Advisors. Our collaboration spans decades, including impactful initiatives on SlingTV, and is built on mutual trust and admiration,” says Michael Marcotte, founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD.

“As a steadfast advocate for SMBs and entrepreneurs, Burton has a profound understanding of the challenges companies face in safeguarding customer and employee data. His expertise will be invaluable as artius.iD continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions to address these needs.”

Article Topics

appointments | artius.iD | biometrics | Credence ID | digital identity | FaceTec | Grabba | ID.me