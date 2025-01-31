FB pixel

Anonybit brings decentralized biometric platform to NayaOne Tech Marketplace

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Anonybit brings decentralized biometric platform to NayaOne Tech Marketplace
 

Anonybit has joined a network of Fintech vendors to better connect with those who might want to test its decentralized biometric identity platform.

NayaOne’s Tech Marketplace enables “low-risk experimentation” of Anonybit’s decentralized biometric identity platform as NayaOne’s platform helps both banks and vendors accelerate innovation and bring solutions to market more efficiently, according to the B2B enterprise technology adoption platform.

“Our solution harnesses a new class of privacy-enhancing technologies to revolutionize identity management, eliminating centralized honeypots and outdated practices like passwords,” said Frances Zelazny, Anonybit co-founder and CEO. “Given its novel approach, banks often want to test the platform before committing to a full deployment.”

Zelazny said NayaOne’s Sandbox Platform allows financial institutions to easily test how Anonybit can be used to prevent duplicate identities, manage blocklists, secure ACH and wire transfers, among other features.

“By bringing Anonybit’s cutting-edge decentralized biometric platform into the NayaOne Tech Marketplace, we’re enabling our customers to quickly experiment with the latest capabilities around strong authentication and adopt solutions that redefine identity management across a range of enterprise use cases,” said Karan Jain, CEO of NayaOne.

Last April, Zelazny along with AuthenticID founder and president Blair Cohen spoke with Biometric Update about privacy-centric biometric authentication, revealing the range of ways that decentralized data storage can work and their relative advantages and disadvantages.

 |   |   |   | 

