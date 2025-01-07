FB pixel

Microsoft releases federated identity credentials for MS Entra

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Microsoft releases federated identity credentials for MS Entra
 

Microsoft wants users of Microsoft Entra to be able to log in to accounts across services without resending secure login credentials and certificates. To enable this, it now allows apps to use federated identity credentials (FICs) to accept access tokens from trusted digital identity providers.

Thus, a token issued on login will be valid for services that support the Microsoft Entra API. Entra includes Azure services, as well as apps using Kubernetes and GitHub.

A dev blog explains that “using a managed identity as a federated identity credential (FIC) provides continuous access to resources without the need to manage secret and certificate expiration and renewal.”

Per a separate Microsoft blog, the so-called “Workload Identity Federation flow” configures a user-assigned managed identity or app registration in Microsoft Entra ID to “trust tokens from an external identity provider (IdP), such as GitHub or Google. The user-assigned managed identity or app registration in Microsoft Entra ID becomes an identity for software workloads running, for example, in on-premises Kubernetes or GitHub Actions workflows.”

The FIC system supports tokens from GitHub, Kubernetes, and other third-party OIDC issuers. Apps can now also accept managed identity tokens issued by Microsoft Entra.

Unified identity management

An article by Shaun Nichols on the Cyber Risk Alliance’s SC Media resource notes a trend toward unified identity management, pointing to Okta’s recent move to put unified identity management systems at the center of its future business plan.

“Vendors see identity management solutions as central part of their information security plan in large part because using one token over multiple services minimizes the chances of intercept and protects from data breach at the hands of a third-party vendor who could otherwise have to collect sensitive information.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ThreatMark raises $23M to combat fraud as volumes hit grim milestones

While money is rapidly flowing into the coffers of criminals carrying out fraud around the world, capital is being invested…

 

New age assurance standard the culmination of ‘enormous amount of work’

Work on the ISO/IEC DIS 27566-1 draft standard on age assurance has entered the public enquiry phase. Interested parties are…

 

Synectics launching facial recognition feature and expanding footprint

Synectics Solutions is introducing facial recognition and forensic search functions to its flagship Synergy software platform, and opening an office…

 

DARPA considering program to ‘revolutionize’ AML

The U.S. Department of Defense is considering launching a program to “revolutionize the practice of anti-money laundering” and cut the…

 

iDenfy gets patent for new two-layered address verification tool

Identity document verification provider iDenfy has filed for a patent for a new advanced Address Verification platform that combines manual…

 

Digital visa policies to ease issuance amid global tourism recovery

While the global tourism sector witnessed a significant boom in 2024, with figures reaching 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels according…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events