Police use of experimental biometrics needs oversight, guidance: report

Law enforcement in the United Kingdom is interested in understanding the legality and potential of novel biometric modalities like odor and gait for investigation, according to the recent annual report from the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s Office.

Police use of the experimental biometric modalities is raised in the 2023-2024 annual report was published in December last year by former Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Eastaugh. In the report, the Commissioner highlights advancements in voice patterns, odor, and gait biometrics but also the need for legislation that would regulate such technological advancements.

“There can be no question that the use of these tools can be invaluable in bringing about increased public safety, but what is clearly needed is a balance between intrusion and the legitimate protection of society, and privacy,” Eastaugh writes.

The UK law enforcement agencies’ increasing use of facial recognition for public surveillance has raised concern and criticism from rights groups, privacy watchdogs and lawmakers. The main points of contention have been the lack of a dedicated regulation for facial recognition surveillance and the narrowing of opportunities for oversight from public offices.

Issues in oversight are mentioned in the annual report by Commissioner Eastaugh himself, who left the position in August to join the Police Digital Service (PDS). Since then, England and Wales have had limited oversight in biometric surveillance, the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Brian Plastow told Biometric Update last month.

biometric identification | biometrics | body odor | criminal ID | gait recognition | police | UK