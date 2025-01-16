US Coast Guard seeks qualified sources for TWIC readers, support services

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has issued a Sources Sought Notice (SSN) to identify capable providers for an upcoming procurement of TWIC readers and software support services. The initiative aims to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency by leveraging cutting-edge biometric technology compliant with established standards.

The USCG envisions a Firm Fixed Price contract spanning a twelve-month base period with four optional renewal periods, each lasting twelve months.

Central to the requirements is adherence to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) TWIC Reader Hardware and Card Application Specifications, Version 1.1.1. The Statement of Work (SOW) explicitly outlines that any deviations from the TSA Reader Spec will defer to the specifications detailed in the SOW to ensure clarity and consistency in meeting the Coast Guard’s operational needs.

Under the proposed contract, the selected contractor will provide an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) supply of Hand-Held Multi-Mode Biometric Readers. These devices will be complemented by robust software and hardware troubleshooting and support services.

The scope of these services includes tracking technical changes implemented by TSA, diagnosing and repairing hardware issues, developing and testing software patches, and facilitating equipment refreshes necessitated by device end-of-life or updated configurations. The contractor also will address modifications to the Canceled Card List and Visual Canceled Card List, including updates to their URL addresses.

Compliance with specific technical standards is a critical aspect of this procurement. The Hand-Held Readers must conform to Sections 4, 6-10, and relevant appendices of the TSA TWIC Reader Hardware and Card Application Specifications, Version 1.1.1.

Additionally, they must meet the Personal Identity Verification and Interoperable standards while also aligning with MIL-STD 810F specifications for durability and reliability. The devices must support TWIC cards of versions V1.0, V2.0, V2.3, and future iterations issued during the contract term, accommodating all operational modes.

To ensure seamless support and accountability, the contractor will maintain a detailed helpdesk log of all service requests, with a comprehensive annual report provided to USCG. This provision underscores the emphasis on sustained operational readiness and responsiveness throughout the contract’s duration.

The issuance of the SOW reflects USCG’s commitment to leveraging innovative technology and maintaining rigorous standards in its operational assets. Qualified sources are encouraged to demonstrate their capabilities and contribute to this critical initiative, supporting the Coast Guard’s mission to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests effectively.

biometrics | DHS | identity document | identity verification | law enforcement | smartcard reader | tender | TWIC | U.S. Government