American Family Field to get biometric gates with MLB Go-Ahead Entry

American Family Field, home to Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers, is getting MLB’s biometric Go-Ahead Entry system at its Home Plate West and Third Base gates this season, according to a release from the league.

The facial authentication system for entry will be opt-in, and most entrances will continue traditional ticketing processes. But the team says it could add more biometric gates if the first two are popular enough.

The Brewers make nine MLB teams who have deployed the selfe- and numerical token-based facial biometrics system at their home stadiums. The proprietary tech debuted at Philadelphia’s Citizens Park in 2023, and is now in use at venues for the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

NEC provides the biometric components of the Go-Ahead Entry system. Prior to launching Go-Ahead Entry, MLB ran facial recognition and biometric ticketing pilots with Clear.

While the current program appears headed for widespread deployment across the league’s ballparks, and has proven to make entry up to 68 percent faster for fans, it has not been without critics who associate facial recognition tech with privacy risks.

