Biometrics rolling towards relevance for automakers and drivers

Securing your car is critical for safety and preventing lost assets. Over the years, the auto industry has progressed vehicle technology through keyless systems. However, a growing number of modern vehicles have changed due to biometrics. How prominent is it in today’s automotive world?

The growing prominence of automotive biometrics

Biometric technology in automobiles is becoming steadily more common as research and development have opened new possibilities. In 2018, Hyundai Motor Company became the first automaker to feature a biometric scanner through the Santa Fe model. The SUV allowed drivers to use their fingerprints to open the vehicle and start the ignition. Since then, Hyundai and Genesis have made biometrics integral to their production.

Hyundai powers its biometric technology through Bluelink, its connected car system. You can find this telematics software in most of its vehicle lineup, including the Sonata, Tucson, Palisade and other prominent models. Bluelink connects these cars to a mobile network through an installed SIM card, and drivers can access it through their phone or infotainment system.

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis began working on integrating biometric scans to unlock and start vehicles back in 2021. The 2023 GV60 introduced this technology to increase accessibility and safety in vehicles. Accessing this software requires drivers to look at the camera near the door handle to unlock their vehicle. The technology increases safety by eliminating the need to start your car with a key.

While Hyundai is not the only manufacturer that’s installed biometric scanners, it has influenced other automakers. Due to these innovations, experts project biometric technology to grow in the automotive industry by 18.2 percent annually until 2030. North America is the largest market for these vehicles, though Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. More manufacturers have strengthened the market with their involvement.

Within the Asia-Pacific region’s auto market, China is among the leaders in biometric implementation. In early 2024, BYD Auto introduced a palm key that recognizes a driver’s vein capillaries to unlock the door. Changan vehicles take biometric technology to the next level through facial recognition and voice interactions. Drivers can customize the settings based on who unlocked the door.

Biometrics have gained traction with American manufacturers, though more so with international automakers. Some connected cars that include biometric scanners are the Kia Telluride, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Lexus LX. While biometrics is not as prominent among American companies, Ford Motor Company has patented technologies like a fingerprint scanner, voice recognition and a camera.

Tesla uses advanced biometric technologies to power its cars, though this technology has not spread to all vehicles. In 2021, the EV producer introduced facial recognition features in its Model 3 and Model Y lineup. While some people speculated the Cybertruck would have biometric capabilities, Tesla has said the cabin camera does not perform facial recognition.

While some automakers may develop proprietary technology, manufacturers may work with tech developers to leverage biometrics. For example, Continental Automotive showed off an in-cabin display with integrated face biometrics from trinamiX at CES 2025. Qualcomm is working with Daon on a driver authentication system.

The place of biometrics in the auto market

While automotive biometrics focuses on consumer cars, commercial vehicles also benefit from these advancements. Experts say strategic theft cost the automotive industry over $34 million in the second quarter of 2024. Therefore, heightened security measures are necessary to decrease fraud and ensure supply chain integrity. Some entities are already taking advantage of the new biometric technologies.

Public transportation systems have been early adopters of facial recognition tech. These scanners identify the person and let them enter the train or bus without a physical ticket. While the technology is young, you may encounter it in China, Japan and Brazil. The Beijing subway system was among the first to implement the technology, making transportation safer and more efficient.

Introducing fingerprint and facial recognition scanners could potentially make vehicles safer and harder to steal. However, the general public has demonstrated mixed feelings about these advanced technologies. For example, a 2024 J.D. Power Tech Experience Index study examined how drivers have adapted to innovative car features. While AI-based climate control was popular, survey respondents were less favorable toward facial recognition and fingerprint readers.

According to the survey, the owners found interior gesture controls problematic, and 21 percent said the gadgets lacked functionality. Consumers believed auto manufacturers had tried solving nonexistent problems. While some found the technologies unfavorable, brands with biometric technologies ranked high on the Tech Experience Index. Genesis topped the list, with Lexus, BMW, Hyundai and Kia in the upper echelon.

Some manufacturers building cars with biometric technologies have seen boosted sales. For instance, Cox Automotive said the 2023 Genesis GV60 sold 3,400 units in 2023 — a 227 percent increase from the previous year. Other vehicles with advanced technologies also saw sales increases compared to 2022, including the Mercedes E-Class, Tesla Models 3 and Y and the Hyundai Kona.

Car dealerships have encouraged buyers to use biometric sensors to enhance security and prevent vehicle theft. These sellers communicate new features to customers by emphasizing the advantages, such as not requiring a traditional key and keeping the vehicle more secure. Biometrics’ impact also extends to insurance companies, as facial recognition can reduce fraud in claims that may include stolen identities.

