Palm vein biometrics “crucial” to JPMorgan’s biometrics strategy, payments head says

| Lu-Hai Liang
Jean-Marc Thienpont, global head of omnichannel and biometrics for JPMorgan Payments, referred to palm-based biometrics as a “crucial component” for the company’s overall biometrics strategy.

Speaking to American Banker, Thienpont said that they’re conducting user and market research and assessing user experience and performance, with several pilot programs for this current year while a “broader rollout” of the technology is planned for 2026.

JPM recently announced the release of two new proprietary biometric payments terminals for retail, restaurant and entertainment applications. The Paypad is an eight-inch display and scanner that facilitates touchless transactions through biometric infrared palm vein and facial recognition technology. It can accept chip, tap, swipe, QR code and biometric authentication for payments.

The Pinpad is a smaller terminal with a physical number pad below a scanner display that likewise offers chip, contactless, swipe, QR code or biometrics using palm and facial recognition with a built-in infrared camera. Both are equipped with Wi-Fi, cellular, USB and Ethernet connectivity. The devices are slated to be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2025, with an international rollout to follow.

The release follows trials with identity gateway firm PopID for payment processing through facial biometrics at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, and at locations of the Texas fast food chain Whataburger.

Last summer a supermarket chain in Paris implemented a palm vein biometric payment terminal provided by Ingenico. The system was similar to the one launched by Tienda Inglesa’s Red Expres stores in Uruguay by Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program. Ingenico is also a Mastercard partner.

Palm biometric payments have been implemented in the capital of Uzbekistan for the subway system, and will increasingly play a role in payments worldwide with support from major players such as Visa, Tencent, Mastercard, and Amazon among others.

