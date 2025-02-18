Trust Stamp, Digital Platformers partner on decentralized biometric authentication

Trust Stamp has established a strategic partnership with Tokyo-headquartered Digital Platformer Corporation, which will see Trust Stamp’s biometric identity verification integrated with Digital Platformer’s blockchain-based decentralized security model.

A release says the two firms signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on an initiative to enhance financial security, identity verification and privacy protection. The stated intent is to move towards a definitive agreement for shared services and a “unified solution” that integrates biometric authentication with decentralized security frameworks to streamline onboarding, mitigate fraud risks and ensure compliance across sectors such as finance, healthcare and government services.

Gareth Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, says the partnership with Digital Platformers is “built on a shared vision to redefine the standards of security and usability in the digital economy.” Its foundation is Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC), which enables multiple parties to jointly compute a function over their inputs while keeping those inputs private, meaning biometric data and private keys can be collectively managed in a decentralized token-based model.

“By integrating our cutting-edge tokenized biometric authentication with Digital Platformers advanced solutions, we’re delivering a comprehensive and decentralized platform,” Genner says. “By integrating Trust Stamp’s solutions with Digital Platformer’s advanced technology, businesses can enhance identity security and streamline digital services while ensuring seamless interoperability with existing platforms.”

Ajmir Safi, vice president of Trust Stamp Japan, says the partnership answers a growing need for stronger cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and better user experience. “This collaboration sets a new benchmark, and marks a significant step toward providing businesses and consumers with secure, efficient, and future-proof authentication solutions that protect against cyber threats while ensuring ease of use,” Safi says.

Ikkei Matsuda, CEO of Digital Platformer, says “digital identity authentication is undergoing a significant transformation. As users embrace biometric verification, the shift toward more secure and advanced solutions is accelerating. This collaboration revolutionizes identity and asset management, empowering various industries with secure, efficient interactions that enhance user satisfaction, address cybersecurity risks, and simplify regulatory compliance – all without compromising privacy.”

