New Workforce MFA from iProov offers scalable, device-independent authentication

A new biometric authentication product from iProov aims to address the scourge of account takeover. A release from the UK firm says iProov Workforce MFA is a device-independent, FIDO Alliance-certified, biometric facial authentication tool targeting workplace identity theft.

The risks associated with account takeover and identity fraud are well-known: major financial losses, reputational damage and operational disruptions. Per the release, traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) tools falter when users don’t have access to their devices. Fraud rings offering fraud-as-a-service leverage “a massive fleet of upskilled and well-armed threat actors eager for large-scale paydays.”

On top of losses to fraud, the basic maintenance of account security can be expensive. iProov cites research from Gartner and Forrester showing that password reset processes now “consume 40 percent of help desk calls at an astounding average of $70 each time.”

“Identities can be compromised at every stage in the user lifecycle, from the interview process through to offboarding,” says Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. “These risks are exacerbated by the complexities of remote work and extended workforces, exposing the vulnerabilities of traditional MFA solutions.”

The firm says biometric verification with liveness detection adds an “irrefutable layer” of security to multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems, and can be used in conjunction with passkeys or independently of the device. “With no additional devices, distribution costs, integration coding or MFA fatigue,” Bud says, “iProov Workforce MFA strengthens access management and empowers organizations with seamless, secure authentication on any device, delivering frictionless security for the whole organization.”

The iProov Workforce MFA tool supports the OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol enabling no-code integration with major digital identity providers like Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, Ping Identity, SailPoint and Saviynt. It is supported by real-time threat updates and managed detection and response (MDR) from the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC).

While inherence-based authentication makes the tool phishing-resistant and anti-spoofing liveness detection offers dual levels of identity assurance, iProov promises a seamless user experience that reduces costs and is highly scalable. The firm says it is “ideal for organizations with frontline staff, extended workforces, and confidential, mission-critical, high-security environments.

