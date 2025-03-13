FB pixel

One-size-fits-all approach to age assurance won’t adequately protect kids: Google

Tech giant says Utah law putting age assurance on app stores is too invasive
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News
One-size-fits-all approach to age assurance won’t adequately protect kids: Google
 

Meta and Apple have stated their positions on age assurance, so it was a matter of time before Google did the same. A statement from Google’s Director of Public Policy Kareem Ghanem lays out the company’s legislative proposal for keeping kids safe online – and calls out Meta for its campaign to push the responsibility for age assurance on to app stores.

“There are a variety of fast-moving legislative proposals being pushed by Meta and other companies in an effort to offload their own responsibilities to keep kids safe to app stores,”  says the post. “These proposals introduce new risks to the privacy of minors, without actually addressing the harms that are inspiring lawmakers to act.”

Ghanem says Google’s framework balances responsibility between app stores and developers, in that it “has app stores securely provide industry standard age assurances only to developers who actually need them – and ensures that information is used responsibly.”

Google singles out Utah’s App Store Accountability Act as an example of legislation that it believes will only create more risks for kids. “The bill requires app stores to share if a user is a kid or teenager with all app developers (effectively millions of individual companies) without parental consent or rules on how the information is used,” Ghanem says. “That raises real privacy and safety risks, like the potential for bad actors to sell the data or use it for other nefarious purposes.”

He also argues that the bill as written “dictates how parents supervise their kids and potentially cuts teens off from digital services like educational or navigation app.”

Team App Store united on wanting developers to take more responsibility

Google’s solution is to shunt some of the responsibility back to developers of apps that host adult content, by making them – and only them – request industry standard age signals from app stores; as Ghanem says, “a weather app doesn’t need to know if a user is a kid.” Data would only be shared with permission from a user or parent, and only the required data would be shared, in keeping with data minimization principles.

While the mechanics differ slightly from Apple’s proposed age range solution, the goal is the same: put as much of the legal and operational burden as possible on developers (and take it off app stores).

To wit: its next recommendation is “appropriate safety measures within apps.”

“Under our proposal, an age signal helps a developer understand whether a user is an adult or a minor – the developer is then responsible for applying the appropriate safety and privacy protections,” Ghanem says. “Because developers know their apps best, they are best positioned to determine when and where an age-gate might be beneficial to their users.”

In aiming to ensure “responsible use of age signals,” Google also says its proposal lays out “clear consequences for developers who violate users’ trust.” And, “alongside any age assurance proposal, we support banning personalized advertisements targeting users under 18 as an industry standard.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Tech5 biometrics integrated into new handheld secure Android device from Famoco

Swiss biometrics and machine learning firm Tech5 has partnered with Famoco, an enterprise mobility management (EMM) company based in Paris,…

 

Idemia Public Security tops latest NIST fingerprint evaluations

The latest fingerprint related benchmarks from National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) evaluations put Idemia Public Security on top….

 

Regulation and technology in 2025

By Collette Smith, Chief Transformation Officer, SmartSearch As 2025 begins, the world of digital compliance is preparing for significant challenges…

 

EWC provides update on EU’s business wallets

The European Business Wallet has entered the focus of attention since it was named a part of the European Union’s…

 

Facial recognition from iProov used in UK trials of security at maritime ports

A notice from iProov says that the company, between December 2024 and February 2025, participated in UK Home Office research…

 

More state legislation as mobile driver’s licenses roll through gears of government

Mobile driver’s licenses promise (mDL) promise to be a transformational technology. In a world of mobile tickets and boarding passes,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events