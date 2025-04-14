Docusign snags IDV deal with UK legal platform

E-signature platform Docusign will offer its biometric ID verification service to UK-based X-Press Legal Services, a provider of regulated property searches and reports to solicitors and conveyancing professionals.

The company is introducing the feature to its Quotation Management Platform (QMP) to reduce ID fraud risk and verify a client’s identity before signing contracts. DocuSign’s ID verification service verifies users’ identity documents such as passports or driving licenses, following it with a biometric liveness check.

The new fraud guardrails are being introduced after the UK recorded a “staggering” 421,000 fraud cases last year, according to data from the Cifas’ National Fraud Database (NFD).

The digital signature group also helps meet requirements such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and other regulatory requirements. In February, it introduced an ID Verification for Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) compliance.

The global rise of fraud was recently documented by DocuSign’s survey, authored alongside digital identity startup Onfido, owned by Entrust.

Onfido, which provides the Liveness Detection technology for Docusign’s ID Verification tool, is one of the companies analyzed in a separate report by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence on the face biometric liveness detection market.

