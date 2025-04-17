FB pixel

NEC America launches face biometrics from cloud for fast, inexpensive deployment

| Chris Burt
NEC Corporation of America has introduced a new cloud service to provide biometric identity verification and searches to global enterprises, financial services, hospitality and ecommerce businesses and government agencies.

Offering the company’s face biometrics capabilities on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model gives customers the ability to complete implementations quickly and reduce costs compared to software hosted on-premise. Installation and setup of NEC’s Identity Cloud Service (ICS) can be completed within hours, rather than the weeks such software sometimes takes, according to a company announcement.

The software includes NEC’s one-to-one matching, one-to-N matching and presentation attack detection (PAD) technology. Gallery management capabilities and tenant administration through a secure web console are built in. ICS can be used for digital onboarding, remote ID verification, biometric authentication that can be combined with a second factor for highly secure facilities, fraud prevention and secure access to services.

NEC’s face biometrics have been ranked first in several metrics for processing speed and biometric accuracy by NIST from 2009 to the latest report, and the technology is used by government agencies and businesses around the world.

“ICS is an efficient, high-performance identity verification solution that allows organizations to access NEC’s top-ranked face recognition technology quickly and affordably,” says Eugene Le Roux, SVP of digital government for NEC Corporation of America. “The cloud-based service offers secure hosting on Microsoft Azure, including dynamic scalability and resiliency, with fast onboarding in a matter of hours.”

NEC has been reviewing the potential of biometric authentication for the healthcare industry in its blog, and the company became eligible for more state contracts in Texas with Level 2 TX-RAMP certification last January.

