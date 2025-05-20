EU moves closer to EES biometric border rollout

The EU has made another step towards introducing its biometric border system. The exact date of the introduction of the Entry-Exit System (EES), however, is still unknown. At the same time, questions remain about allowing British passport holders to use automated border control gates for EU travelers despite promises from the latest UK-EU talks.

On Monday, the European Parliament and Council reached an agreement to introduce the EES over 180 days to avoid a simultaneous launch in all countries that could cause long queues and technical issues. The deal still needs to be adopted formally by both co-legislators and the Civil Liberties Committee, followed by a plenary vote.

The agreement also laid out a new, more relaxed timeline for the implementation of the traveler registration system. By the 30th day of the EES launch, 10 percent of border crossings must be recorded. The original plan demanded that EU countries record this number on day one of the launch. By day 90, the system should record 35 percent of border crossings.

“We worked on the new law at top speed and secured a more realistic launch timetable to allow the system to be put in place as soon as possible,” says rapporteur and Belgian MEP Assita Kanko. “Now we call on the remaining member states to finish their preparations and issue declarations of readiness, so that the roll-out can begin in earnest.”

According to the new agreement, the 180-day rollout period will allow European countries to temporarily suspend the EES in case of issues. The gradual roll-out scheme remains voluntary, meaning that EU countries can roll the system out all at once.

The EU proposed a phased approach to the EES last year after the economic bloc missed yet another deadline for implementation in November. The system is now expected to launch in 2025, possibly in October.

The launch was abandoned after several member states declared that they would not be ready in time for the rollout. Another argument for the delay was also the lack of stability and functionality of the EES central computer system, overseen by EU-LISA.

The EES will require third-country nationals visiting the Schengen area – including British citizens – to submit fingerprints, a facial photo and other information. This is the first time that biometric data will be collected systematically at EU external borders, replacing the physical stamping of passports.

British travellers face uncertainties across the border

Earlier this week, however, the UK announced that it has reached a deal that allows Britons to potentially use e-gates “where appropriate.” The arrangement could avoid large queues at the border, which could discourage UK tourists from traveling to European countries. However, the agreement reached during the UK-EU Summit lacks many details.

The two sides are currently contemplating two arrangements: Special e-gates for third-country nationals that speed up checks for UK travellers, such as those installed in Rome, or allowing British citizens to use e-gates for EU citizens. The latter has already been applied in Amsterdam and Lisbon.

EU countries have the right to decide whether to allow Britons to use their e-gates, according to Sarah Jones, the minister for industry. And despite the six months of negotiations, it is not clear whether any of them will choose this option.

When the UK voted for Brexit in 2016, the UK negotiated for its citizens to become “visa-exempt third-country nationals,” similar to nationals from Australia and other countries. EU border officials are therefore required to perform checks on UK arrivals and stamp their passports.

Once the EES is implemented fully, British travelers may be allowed through e-gates with no additional checks as they will be registered in the database showing their previous arrivals and departures, according to The Independent.

The arrival of the European Travel Information System (ETIAS) will also allow verifying if a traveler has a valid permit. ETIAS will require non-EU citizens who do not need a visa to obtain travel pre-authorization to enter the Schengen area.

