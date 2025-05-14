Reality Defender, Trust Stamp selected for CyberBoost Catalyse

Reality Defender is participating in the Singapore Cybersecurity Agency sponsored CyberBoost Catalyse, “a prestigious program designed to help innovative cybersecurity startups expand their operations in Singapore, Asia Pacific, and beyond.”

CEO Ben Colman calls the program “a significant strategic opportunity for Reality Defender” that will provide “guidance on navigating Singapore’s regulatory landscape, connections with security leaders and potential end-users, access to experienced entrepreneurs and investors, support in developing proof-of-concept collaborations, and strategic advice on international expansion.”

He notes that as a financial hub, Singapore is an ideal place to pursue deepfake detection, and says “Singapore’s forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity regulation and its role as a technology innovator in the region provide the perfect environment for Reality Defender to extend its impact.”

Also included in the CyberBoost Catalyse is Trust Stamp. In a release from the firm, VP for APAC Ajmir Safi says “CyberBoost Catalyse marks a key milestone in our global expansion strategy. Singapore is a world leader in cybersecurity innovation, and being part of this program enables us to refine our market approach while building meaningful partnerships across Asia and beyond.”

Reusable ID verification platform SQR participated in the program in October 2024 as one of the first 10 startups selected to join the initiative.

