Samsung palm biometrics system could be more secure successor to fingerprint

Samsung has filed for a European Patent covering a palm biometrics system that could be implemented in future smartphone models. The system uses a phone’s back camera to perform a palm scan that records at least three feature coordinates from the resulting palm print image, offering palm posture data and a wider sample surface for biometric data than a fingerprint.

In more detail, from a report by Patently Apple: “a smartphone device includes a camera module, at least one processor, and a memory, wherein the memory can store instructions that, when executed by the at least one processor, cause the electronic device to obtain at least three feature coordinates from a palm image obtained through the camera module, identify a rotation angle with respect to the palm based on the at least three feature coordinates, and adjust a palm print recognition area based on the rotation angle with respect to the palm.”

A palm scan can offer a whole array of biometric data points beyond lines, wrinkles and ridges. Palm scans can potentially measure biometrics such as palm vein pattern and blood vessel shape, or fingerprint and finger shape.

But variety is only one advantage of palm scans over fingerprints. More data points means higher accuracy. Print and vein scans in tandem provide better liveness detection. The modality provides a larger biometric surface area, and does so without requiring contact. Furthermore, palm prints last better than fingerprints do.

Continuing developments in the tech, like leveraging millimeter wave signals, has led to the emergence of solutions that offer biometric data in fine detail in a cost-effective model. A 2023 research paper proposed a dual-wavelength synchronous acquisition system to measure static (palmprint, vein) and dynamic (oxygen saturation, pulse) biometrics at the same time.

The combination of existing advantages and future potential has led to healthy adoption for palm biometrics in payments and beyond. Amazon has been an enthusiastic adopter, deploying palm payments through Amazon One at the company’s grocery stores, and recently for healthcare. It has also introduced palm scans for access control.

The Humanity Protocol has adopted palm biometrics as its “something you are” to undergird authentication for its decentralized proof-of-personhood (PoP) scheme. A blog explains the decision to favor palms over fingers: “one of the primary challenges with fingerprint authentication is its vulnerability to wear and tear. Over time, repeated use or exposure to environmental factors can degrade fingerprint quality, potentially leading to false rejections or unauthorized access. Palms, however, are built to withstand the test of time. Their larger surface area distributes pressure more evenly, reducing the likelihood of damage and ensuring consistent and reliable scans over extended periods. While fingerprints can sometimes change due to injury, aging, or certain medical conditions, the unique features of palms tend to remain relatively constant throughout a person’s life.”

In other news from Samsung’s patent department, the firm has successfully appealed a rejection of its European patent application for a liveness detection method for facial authentication. While the decision provides a number of reasons, the crux of the matter is a semantic debate over whether Samsung’s approach lacked “clarity and inventive step” beyond existing techniques. After Samsung addressed a contested definition, the Board of Appeal says its product meets the threshold for innovation. Asd such, it has overturned the rejection of the patent application and sent it back for further examination.

Article Topics

biometrics | palm biometrics | patents | research and development | Samsung