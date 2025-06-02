FB pixel

DRC cuts biometric passport price, adds online enrollment with new supplier Dermalog

| Masha Borak
Citizens of Congo-Kinshasa will be able to apply for the country’s new biometric passport by the end of this week as the country moves towards introducing upgraded identity documents. The new passport, featuring an RFID chip that stores biometric data and other security features, was officially unveiled on Tuesday last week.

German biometrics firm Dermalog was awarded the US$48 million contract in 2022 following months of speculation. IN Groupe, Pangea, Toppan, ANY Security Printing, Poltech Electronic and Gateway also bid for the contract which included both enrollment for passports as well as a personalization system for producing each credential.

The price of an ordinary biometric passport has also dropped significantly, to $75. The price of biometric passports in Congo soared under Semlex, to $185, a price Reuters says was among the most expensive. It was reduced to $99 in 2019.

The upgrade is part of the government’s public services digitalization plan, which means that citizens will be able to apply for the document online. Almost 70 percent of travel document procedures are still conducted offline. The digitization effort is meant to streamline these processes and increase the reliability of civil registries. The Central African state is currently establishing biometric capture centers in provincial capitals.

In the future, the biometric passport will allow access to online services such as e-visas and civil status documents. The travel document could also contribute to an interoperable national database, which will be used for border services, migration and social planning. To realize this plan, however, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) still needs to establish a legal framework for data protection as well as a robust digital identification infrastructure, according to We Are Tech Africa.

Aside from the RFID chip, the new passport has a polycarbonate page and incorporates visual security elements such as holograms, UV inks and watermarks to prevent forgery. The document complies with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) ISO/IEC 39794 biometric standard and will ensure Congolese citizens will have both free movement and data protection, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner.

In February, the country announced a deal to set up its national digital ID program with Singaporean firm Trident to serve as the foundation of its digital government plan. The company is due to develop and deploy an integrated digital identity verification and authentication system, based on a secure infrastructure that will serve as the digital government foundation. The first phase of the public-private partnership kicked off in April.

