Google endorses landmark US privacy bill protecting kids and teens

In a notable development for digital privacy advocacy, Google has formally endorsed the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, also known as COPPA 2.0. Google’s backing comes as the Senate Committee on Commerce prepares to consider the legislation during a critical markup session.

The legislation, spearheaded by Senators Edward Markey, a Democrat, and Republican Bill Cassidy, represents a sweeping modernization of the original 1998 COPPA law. If passed, COPPA 2.0 would extend federal privacy protections beyond children under the age of 13 to also include teenagers aged 13 to 16, an age group currently unprotected by federal data privacy law.

Google’s endorsement is significant not just for its policy implications, but for the message it sends to other tech companies and lawmakers. As one of the largest digital platforms in the world, Google’s public support lends political weight to the effort to regulate how companies collect, store, and monetize data from young users. The company’s backing of COPPA 2.0 suggests a willingness – at least in this case – to accept stricter rules around data handling practices involving minors.

Cassidy emphasized the importance of the legislation in today’s tech-saturated world where even the youngest children are growing up with Internet-connected devices. “COPPA 2.0 is a common-sense tool to keep kids safe online, and Google agrees,” he stated.

His co-sponsor reiterated that the bill is an urgent response to both the youth mental health crisis and the rising digital exploitation of minors. “Congress must finally pass my Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act to extend these protections to teenagers, block targeted advertising, and give parents of young people an eraser button to protect them from predatory data collection practices,” Markey said.

COPPA 2.0 introduces a range of robust safeguards. It would ban targeted advertising to both children and teens, require platforms to allow minors to delete their personal data through a so-called “eraser button,” and enforce strict data minimization rules to limit unnecessary information collection.

It also addresses a longstanding loophole in the original COPPA law by revising the “actual knowledge” standard, which had enabled companies to claim ignorance about underage users on their platforms. Under COPPA 2.0, companies would be held accountable for collecting data from users aged 13 to 16 without their informed consent.

Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Alphabet and Google, praised the bill’s intent. “We commend Senators Markey and Cassidy for their leadership in sponsoring COPPA 2.0 … Google is committed to creating safer online experiences for kids and teens,” he said.

The company’s endorsement represents a rare moment of alignment between a major tech platform and sweeping privacy legislation, particularly one that could curb lucrative advertising models.

COPPA 2.0 enjoys bipartisan momentum, with cosponsors ranging across the ideological spectrum including Senators Maria Cantwell, Ron Wyden, Chuck Grassley, and Katie Britt. It also carries support from more than 80 advocacy organizations, including Common Sense Media, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Fairplay, and the National PTA. These groups view the bill not only as a privacy measure, but also as a critical tool to combat exploitative business models that target vulnerable youth.

Advocates highlight how today’s digital ecosystems exploit young people for profit. “Children’s surveillance has only intensified,” said Katharina Kopp of the Center for Digital Democracy, warning that data-driven manipulation is now routine in gaming and social media.

Haley Hinkle of Fairplay added that COPPA 2.0 could “disrupt the business model that capitalizes on our kids’ attention at the expense of their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Others framed the legislation in moral terms. “In what other setting would we ever allow a 13-year-old with an eating disorder to be targeted with a constant stream of miracle diet pill ads?” asked Dr. S. Bryn Austin of the Eating Disorders Coalition.

From the perspective of education and parental advocates, the bill also fills a regulatory void. Yvonne Johnson of the National PTA noted that COPPA 2.0 is a “long overdue and desperately needed update” that reflects the realities of how children now engage with the digital world.

Google’s endorsement could signal a pivotal shift. Historically, Big Tech firms have lobbied against federal privacy legislation, wary of the impact on ad revenues and data operations. But with growing bipartisan support and increased public awareness, Google’s move may be as strategic as it is principled, positioning the company on the right side of an issue that is increasingly resonating with voters, parents, and regulators alike.

Though COPPA 2.0 passed the Senate as part of the broader Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act by a 91–3 vote in July 2024, it stalled in the House. Markey has been vocal in criticizing prior failures to prioritize the bill, including its exclusion from a continuing resolution in December 2024. But advocates believe that with Google’s endorsement, a reinvigorated bipartisan push could finally carry the measure across the finish line during the 119th Congress.

The bill’s supporters hope this moment marks a decisive turning point in the fight for digital childhood protection. As Ava Smithing of the Young People’s Alliance put it, “Data privacy cuts predatory platforms off at the source … young people deserve more control over their online experiences.”

