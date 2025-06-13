IAPR publishes list of publicly available biometrics datasets

A new list of publicly available biometrics datasets has been made available by the International Association for Pattern Recognition, more specifically, the organization’s Technical Committee on Biometrics (IAPR TC4).

The dataset list is organized into two categories, including physiological biometric traits such as face, fingerprint and iris, and behavioral biometric traits such as gait, signature and voiceprint.

“This list is aimed at supporting the biometrics community by providing a centralized, structured resource hub for dataset discovery and usage,” the non-profit says.

The professional association also issued an invitation to grow the list by emailing Prof. Wenxiong Kang.

IAPR is focused on areas such as pattern recognition, computer vision and image processing. The organization is participating in several conferences on related topics this year, including the 14th IAPR TC15 Workshop on Graph-based Representations in Pattern Recognition in France (June 25th–27th), the International Joint Conference on Biometrics (IJCB) in Japan (September 8th–11th) and the 19th International Conference on Document Analysis and Recognition ( ICDAR) in China (September 16th–21st).

