SQR and Binderr partner for scalable compliance

| Lu-Hai Liang
Digital identity verification provider SQR is entering a strategic partnership with Binderr, which provides an advanced AML, KYC, KYB and risk management platform.

The partnership strengthens SQR’s ability to support regulated institutions in the banking, trust and gaming sectors. By integrating SQR’s reusable, tokenized digital identity technology with Binderr’s orchestration-first platform, the strategic partnership positions itself for jurisdictionally compliant onboarding tools and compliance infrastructure.

“We’re delighted to partner with SQR, whose digital identity expertise is widely recognised,” says Zak Rose, COO and co-founder, Binderr. “At Binderr, we are building a platform that enables regulated firms to orchestrate their entire compliance journey. This partnership is a significant step forward.”

The partnership is aiming to deliver speed, security and compliance at scale, optimizing identity and business verification, for ownership mapping and efficient use of reusable KYB profiles. “At SQR we believe that identity proofing should be as intuitive and trusted as a handshake,” said Shelley Langan-Newton, CEO of SQR.

“Through our partnership with Binderr, we’re not just simplifying onboarding, we’re adding substantial value, by raising the standard for what secure, efficient and inclusive identity infrastructure should look like.”

