FB pixel

Unissey levels-up biometric injection attack detection certification

Evaluation by CLR Labs another step towards early eIDAS 2.0 compliance
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Unissey levels-up biometric injection attack detection certification
 

Unissey’s face biometrics have been certified to substantial-level compliance with the European biometric injection attack detection (IAD) standard. Injection attacks have captured headlines around the world as they have become more frequent, and groups like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Kantara Initiative are among those dedicating resources to tackling the critical challenge.

The evaluation against CEN/TS 18099 was performed by Cabinet Louis Reynaud — CLR Labs, which launched a comprehensive testing program for biometrics and digital identity last October.

The ETSI 119 461 standard is on track to require that businesses operating as Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation demonstrate high-level certification for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) and IAD. For now, the requirement will have to be demonstrated with testing against the European standard, as the international equivalent, ISO/IEC 25456, is currently at the working draft stage.

Unissey Founder and CEO Yassine Mountacif in the announcement that the company is on track to meet that requirement.

“This substantial-level certification for injection attack detection is a key milestone on our path to high-level certification in 2026,” says Mountacif. “It underscores the strength of our liveness detection technology and our determination to deliver the highest levels of security and trust to our clients. We’re committed to staying ahead of emerging threats and evolving regulatory requirements.”

Unissey was the first to confirm compliance to IAD standard CEN/TS 18099 in late-2024, and has also been assessed as compliant with PAD Substantial Level 2.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Municipal ID programs offer ID to undocumented people, and ICE wants their data

Amid the ongoing collapse of democratic norms in the U.S., it is easy to miss a nightmare scenario unfolding for…

 

Hey babe, check out my regulations: porn star, VerifyMy spice up UK Online Safety Act

It’s one thing when Christian moralists lobby for age assurance laws – but another thing entirely when the voices are…

 

Regula launches dedicated biometric morph attack detector

A new face morphing detector has been unveiled by Regula to defend against the significant security threat of passports and…

 

UK regulator fines 23andMe over massive genetic data breach

The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined U.S.-based 23andMe £2.31 million for serious security failures that resulted in a…

 

Tonga reveals MOSIP and VS One World foundations of DPI success

Tonga launched its TongaPass digital ID and digital government portal this month. The government is now ramping up registration as…

 

LSE Identity Project reflects on 20 years of observing, influencing digital identity policy

The London School of Economics (LSE) Identity Project is celebrating twenty years of existence. At an event held in London,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events