Unissey levels-up biometric injection attack detection certification

Unissey’s face biometrics have been certified to substantial-level compliance with the European biometric injection attack detection (IAD) standard. Injection attacks have captured headlines around the world as they have become more frequent, and groups like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Kantara Initiative are among those dedicating resources to tackling the critical challenge.

The evaluation against CEN/TS 18099 was performed by Cabinet Louis Reynaud — CLR Labs, which launched a comprehensive testing program for biometrics and digital identity last October.

The ETSI 119 461 standard is on track to require that businesses operating as Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation demonstrate high-level certification for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) and IAD. For now, the requirement will have to be demonstrated with testing against the European standard, as the international equivalent, ISO/IEC 25456, is currently at the working draft stage.

Unissey Founder and CEO Yassine Mountacif in the announcement that the company is on track to meet that requirement.

“This substantial-level certification for injection attack detection is a key milestone on our path to high-level certification in 2026,” says Mountacif. “It underscores the strength of our liveness detection technology and our determination to deliver the highest levels of security and trust to our clients. We’re committed to staying ahead of emerging threats and evolving regulatory requirements.”

Unissey was the first to confirm compliance to IAD standard CEN/TS 18099 in late-2024, and has also been assessed as compliant with PAD Substantial Level 2.

