OpenID forms group to address silos between AI and identity communities

The OpenID Foundation has launched an Artificial Intelligence Identity Management Community Group to tackle emerging gaps between AI platforms and identity standards.

As AI reshapes everything from social media to financial services, the Foundation warns that silos between AI and identity experts risk neglecting existing standards and repeating known pitfalls in security, privacy and interoperability.

In April, the OIDF board commissioned a paper mapping the intersection of Agentic AI and identity. The new community group will build on that assessment by refining use cases, modularizing roles and outcomes, and maturing recommendations through liaison with standards bodies like the IETF and industry partners such as the Mobile Connectivity Partnership.

Standards gaps around delegated authority are already being addressed in the eKYC and IDA Working Groups. However, other areas remain poorly defined, including how an LLM or AI agent should assert its identity to external servers, how to define the contents of a token being exchanged between multiple AI agents (rather than between a consumer and an Identity Provider).

Key deliverables include documenting Agentic AI champion use cases, identification of unaddressed standards gaps, and tracking government AI regulations to ensure its priorities remain aligned with evolving policy frameworks and driving consensus for terminology across AI and identity experts.

Although the community group will not draft formal standards protocols, it will inform the OpenID Foundation’s forthcoming whitepaper and ensure that any future protocol work is funneled into the appropriate OIDF or liaison working groups.

Work will progress in English via mailing list, virtual conferences and in-person meetings where possible.

Digital credentials and cloud signature standards

The OpenID Foundation and the Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC) have announced a collaboration agreement to develop unified, interoperable standards for digital credentials and cloud-based signatures.

The partnership aims to streamline the technical requirements for initiatives like the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet), to ensure a seamless, secure ecosystem for identity verification and electronic signing.

“The synergy between OpenID Foundation’s credential presentation protocols and CSC’s cloud signature standards creates powerful possibilities for the digital identity ecosystem,” said Luigi Rizzo, chair of the CSC Technical Committee.

As governments and businesses increasingly rely on digital identity solutions, fragmented standards pose barriers to adoption. The OpenID Foundation and the CSC, which drives standardization of compliant digital signatures in the cloud, will align their technical specifications to prevent duplication and maximize coverage across use cases.

European authorities advancing the EUDI Wallet project require robust approaches to credential issuance, presentation, and signing. By coordinating the OpenID Foundation’s Digital Credentials Protocols Working Group with the CSC Technical Committee, the collaboration aims to ensure credential presentation and cloud signature workflows interoperate flawlessly, laying a stronger foundation for next-generation identity solutions.

Under the agreement, says OIDF, all jointly developed specifications will be published freely, allowing governments, regulators, and private organizations to reference and embed them in legislation, policies, and commercial applications. This open-access model reflects a commitment to building a truly global digital infrastructure that serves users, businesses, and public entities alike, according to the Foundation.

“This partnership ensures that organizations implementing EUDI Wallet and similar initiatives will have access to mature, interoperable standards that work together seamlessly,” said Rizzo.

Article Topics

Cloud Signature Consortium | digital identity | electronic-signature | identity management | OpenID Foundation | standards