Paravision reveals biometrics partnerships with Toppan Next Tech, PopID, Imprivata

Converge 4 shares partners’ biometrics successes in diverse applications
| Chris Burt
A group of partnerships with Paravision providing face biometrics to Toppan Next Tech, PopID and Imprivata have been revealed in the latest edition of the company’s promotional magazine, Converge. Paravision Converge 4 also presents partner stories from ID.me, Secunet, AiFi, eConnect and Vicon.

The case studies shared by Paravision and its partners demonstrate the breadth in applicability of the company’s biometric algorithms.

Paravision is one of two companies providing face biometrics and liveness detection to ID.me. Secunet is an integration partner of Paravision’s for security systems at facilities like European airports.

Toppan Next Tech utilizes Paravision’s technology for seamless travel across automated land borders. PopID, which announced in June it has raised equity financing to expand the reach of its biometric point of sale devices, is powered by Paravision algorithms. Enterprise access control provider Imprivata uses Paravision’s facial recognition for identity verification in its extensive healthcare portfolio.

AiFi provides computer vision for automated checkout-free retail at U.S. stadiums, venue access control and identification at airports and land borders. For the latter use case, the company’s Contactless Corridor v3 was developed with Paravision’s face biometrics. eConnect serves casinos and gaming venues with facial recognition supplied by Paravision. Vicon provides modular camera systems for physical security and access control with Paravision biometrics.

“With Converge 4, we’re celebrating not only the expansion of Paravision’s capabilities but the strength of our collaborations with partners at the forefront of identity,” says Paravision CEO Doug Aley. “Whether it’s securing healthcare systems, modernizing enterprise security, or powering new retail and travel experiences, these partnerships are transforming what’s possible.”

Paravision’s portfolio of face biometrics solutions also includes deepfake detection and facial age estimation.

