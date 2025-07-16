Zimpler brings biometrics, regulatory checks to first user interaction with Zimpler ID+

Zimpler has unveiled its new identity layer that embeds biometric identification and regulatory checks into the very first user interaction: Zimpler ID+.

Zimpler aims to slash onboarding times, curb drop-off rates and save partners the expense of building their own identity infrastructure. It does this by shifting KYC data collection and verification from the point of payment to initial sign-up,

Tobias Gunnesson, Chief Product Officer at Zimpler, said the product gives partners a “direct path to compliance and conversion,” removing the need to build identity infrastructure in house.

“While most verification flows still rely solely on deposit-based triggers or cookie tracking, we’re the first to enable verification at the point of entry — meeting compliance head-on and delivering a better user experience from the start,” he said.

New customers submit biometric scans during registration, while returning users are recognized via face biometrics supported by cookies. If cookies are blocked, a secure passkey is given as an alternative. This dual approach allows access even in environments where cookies aren’t available, addressing a common friction point in digital onboarding.

Zimpler ID+ is purpose-built for highly regulated sectors such as iGaming and financial services. By integrating a unified identity layer into existing payment processes, the solution removes deposit-based verification triggers, repeated logins and re-authentication after device changes. Operators gain consistent regulatory assurance throughout the entire customer journey, from first registration through every repeat visit, while delivering a smoother user experience.

The new service is available immediately to select partners in Finland, with more markets to be added in the future, according to the company. As regulators tighten digital onboarding requirements across the continent, Zimpler expects its ID+ layer to become a critical tool for boosting customer retention and reinforcing platform value in regulated industries over the long term.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | KYC | onboarding | Zimpler ID+