EAB hosting 12th Research Projects Conference at Darmstadt Biometrics Week

| Chris Burt
A series of meetings, workshops and recognitions of achievements in the field of biometrics are coming up during Darmstadt Biometrics Week. The event runs from September 19 to 26 at Fraunhofer IGD in Darmstadt, Germany. Most of the events are presented in-person and online, and attendance is free but registration is required.

During the week, the German TeleTrusT Biometrics Working Group will hold a workshop on the latest research and real-world developments in biometric injection attack detection, Switzerland’s trust infrastructure, the quality of contactless and latent fingerprint biometrics, skin tone classes and NFIQ 2.3+. Guray Ozgur of Fraunhofer IGD will deliver a presentation on “Securing Biometric Systems by Foundation Model,” Sam Bay of BioID will compare liveness detection and deepfake detection and Liming Cheng of the University of Lyon will present on “Face Analysis and Recognition for Security-Related Applications.”  Registration for the workshop is open now.

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is holding the twelfth edition of its EAB Research Projects Conference 2025 (EAB-RPC 2025) during the event, with help from the Joint Research Center (DG-JRC) and support from the European Commission’s DG HOME, Fraunhofer IGD and Halmstad University.

A forum will be held by the EAB and the EC’s Community for European Research and Innovation for Security (CERIS) on “Biometrics in Action for Border Management & Fight Against Crime and Terrorism” on September 23 and 24.

The 15th annual EAB General Assembly will also be held for EAB members during the event.

An EAB Academy Training event featuring NIST’s Patrick Grother will also be held on biometrics and performance measurement on the 24th. His presentation will share insights on key topics like enrolment, attack detection, and quality metrics from NIST’s biometrics evaluations, research and standards development work.

The European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards 2025 will be presented in a ceremony on September 24.

Finally, the BIOSIG 2025 – 24th International Conference of the Biometrics Special Interest Group will be held on the 25th and 26th.

Links for registration to all presentations are available from the EAB’s website.

