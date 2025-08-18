Singapore ICA leverages iris biometrics, robotics to streamline ID and passport renewal

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) has announced the launch of a new services center (ISC) to facilitate end-to-end processing of identity and immigration services.

According to a media release, the ISC is a centralized and digitally integrated hub for handling a wide range of immigration and registration services, and is part of ICA’s Services Centre Next Generation (SCNG) plans introduced in 2019. The SCNG is a plan that seeks to leverage digital, robotic, biometric and automation technologies to enhance customer experience.

Among the digital services supported by the system are applications for passports, National Registration Identity Card (NRICs), permanent residence, Singapore citizenship, and long-term visit passes.

ICA says the new system will streamline access to a multiplicity of digital services, with 95 percent of applications for its services already done exclusively online. Thanks to the services center, physical visits have been greatly reduced.

ICA also mentioned its recent innovations such as the Integrated Smart Document Management System (iSMART) which was launched last month.

ICA describes it as a “comprehensive document sorting, storage, retrieval and issuance system that leverages automation, robotic and biometric technologies.” The system has self-collection kiosks which serve as collecting points for passports and national ID cards.

The self-service kiosk and robotics system is delivered by Toppan Next and integrates iris biometric technology from Iris ID, latter firm said in a LinkedIn post, adding that it will “deliver a faster, more convenient, and seamless customer experience, saving time and improving service efficiency.”

Toppan Next uses biometric technology from Paravision for its automated border system deployments.

The Singapore immigration body also noted is efforts to transform checkpoint clearance operations, through the provision of “more secure, faster, and more seamless immigration clearance for all travellers and all types of conveyance” despite an increase in traveller volume by 20 percent last year.

As of June, this year, the ICA biometric system had cleared about 90 million people without them having to present their passports. This system was introduced at the Changi Airport in October last year, and is being gradually expanded to other ports of entry.

Going forward, the authority has restated its plans of strengthening border security through a number of measures such as the implementation of the issuance of no-boarding directives, the rollout of an Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) at Tuas Checkpoint by the end of 2026, and the use of AI to enhance its cargo-scanning capabilities.

Article Topics

automation | biometrics | identity management | iris biometrics | Iris ID | iris recognition | robots | self-service | Singapore | Toppan | Toppan Next