EU launches consultations on AI Act Code of Practice on transparency

| Masha Borak
EU launches consultations on AI Act Code of Practice on transparency
 

The EU wants to help AI system developers and providers stay compliant with the AI Act. This is why it is working on creating guidelines and a Code of Practice that defines transparency obligations for certain types of AI systems, including biometric categorization and emotion recognition systems.

The European Commission is now inviting these stakeholders to share their views through a consultation. The consultation is open until October 2nd and will collect contributions from AI system providers and deployers.

Aside from providers and deployers of biometric categorization and emotion recognition systems, the consultation also covers providers and deployers that offer AI-generated or manipulated content, deepfake content and AI systems that interact with people.

The upcoming guidelines and a code of practice will be focused on the transparency obligations laid out in Article 50 of the AI Act. According to the rule, people must be informed when interacting with an AI system in order to reduce the risks of deception, impersonation and misinformation.

Deployers of emotion recognition and biometric categorization systems, for instance, must notify individuals about exposure to these technologies, including during law enforcement activities. Providers and deployers of generative AI systems will achieve this by marking AI-generated content and making sure users understand they are communicating with an AI system.

Private and public sector organizations, academic and research experts, civil society representatives, supervisory authorities and citizens are also invited to share their views.

The planned Code of Practice will be a voluntary tool to ensure proper compliance, the Commission explains. Stakeholders will be invited to draft the document and select working group leaders. The selected participants will join the first plenary session in early November. The drafting process is expected to last till no later than the beginning of June 2026.

The Commission has also launched a call for expressions of interest to participate in the process of drawing up the first Code of Practice on Transparent Generative AI Systems, which is also open until October 2nd.

Europe is planning to simplify regulation to boost its technology industry, including the AI Act.

