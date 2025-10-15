Badge adds biometric cryptography to Thales CIAM platform for account recovery

Thales has introduced a new Identity Verification and Account Recovery solution for enterprises and consumers that utilizes technology from Badge for cryptographic binding.

Identity verification on Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform is performed through a comparison of a scanned government-issued ID and selfie biometrics with liveness detection. Document authenticity, data integrity checks and the biometric match establish identity assurance to a high level of confidence, according to the announcement.

Once that identity is established, Badge enrolls users as their own cryptographic root of trust, again based on face biometrics, along with supporting signals or factors provided on enrollment. The trust anchor is then portable, and usable across the Thales identity suite for secure and seamless authentication for account recovery.

“Badge completes the Thales identity stack by bridging the final mile of user authentication — seamless account recovery,” says Badge Global Head of Partnerships and Technology Kyle Kilcoyne. “The joint solution delivers a fully integrated identity lifecycle that meets users where they are, ensuring a continuous authentication journey without falling off and reverting to a cold-start IDV. The result is meaningful cost savings for our customers and an exceptional user experience, built on privacy and portability.”

Badge says its approach to “Identity without Secrets” is based on 30-plus patents, and allows portable and privacy-first user authentication with any device, while avoiding passwords, sync fabrics, stored biometrics and private keys.

“Credential Recovery is the most fragile, high-friction, and costly part of the digital identity journey,” says Thales Business Owner for CIAM B2C and Authentication Pedro Martinez. “Users are forced to fall back to passwords, knowledge-based authentication, or costly help-desk calls. Not anymore. Thales and Badge jointly propose an innovative solution to this long lasting problem: By combining Onboarding and Authentication services in the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform with Badge’s Identity without Secrets technology we now offer a flow for credential recovery that combines high security with minimal friction for the end user.”

Badge’s technology was already part of the OneWelcome Identity Platform, providing passwordless authentication to improve its shared device management following an integration partnership formed last October.

The software solution was unveiled at the FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate 2025, which wraps up on Wednesday.

