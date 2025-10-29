Biometrics, verifiable credentials enable mDL support in Daon, Mattr partnership

Daon and Mattr have announced a collaboration to enable support for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) in Daon’s biometric identity assurance platform.

A release says combining Daon’s proven biometric authentication with Mattr’s credentialing technologies will allow governments, enterprises and service providers to verify trusted identity data securely, both online and in person, and give individuals full control over what personal info they share.

The framework “enables the real-time, issuance and cryptographically verified acceptance of mDLs and other verifiable credentials in full compliance with international standards,” specifically ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7. Organizations will be able to issue and accept digital credentials without rebuilding their existing onboarding or verification processes, maintain compliance and enable selective disclosure per transaction.

Digital license partnership makes trifecta of Daon, Mattr, FrankieOne

Mobile driver’s licenses continue to look like a trailblazing use case for digital ID; more than half of the U.S. population now lives in a state where an mDL is either active or in development. There is also momentum in the UK, the EU and Australia. Daon calls its collaboration with Mattr “a future-proof blueprint for how biometrics and verifiable credentials can work together.”

“The introduction of mDLs is transforming how we prove who we are, combining convenience, control, and high assurance,” says Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. “Our mission has always been to make digital trust universal. By integrating Mattr’s verifiable credential infrastructure with our globally recognized digital identity verification solution and advanced biometric technology, we’re giving our customers a seamless way to issue mDL-based credentials and accept mDL data in any scenario, with the same level of security and user privacy we embed into all of our solutions.”

The integration triangulates the two firms with FrankieOne, an Australian compliance, identity and fraud detection firm that, over the past month, has announced partnerships with both Daon and Mattr. Mattr’s standards-backed verifiable digital credentials are integrated into FrankieOne’s identity and compliance orchestration platform, as are Daon’s biometric and document verification capabilities.

