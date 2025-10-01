Daon, FrankieOne partnership expands market for both firms

Daon and FrankieOne are forming a strategic partnership to bring a new identity orchestration platform to the market, according to a release.

FrankieOne is a compliance, identity and fraud detection firm based in Melbourne, Australia. It participated in the Australian Government’s Age Assurance Technology Trial, which evaluated it as an age inference provider, but summarizes the firm’s activities by saying it “aggregates age assurance services, enabling inference through third-party integrations.”

The company’s platform connects to more than 350 global data sources and verification vendors, allowing clients to choose tools to suit their specific risk profile, jurisdiction and customer base. Per its release, “by integrating Daon’s AI-driven biometric and document verification capabilities into FrankieOne’s single API and orchestration layer, customers gain access to world-class identity verification, multi-modal liveness detection, and advanced anti-spoofing measures.”

Kim Wrobel, head of partnerships for FrankieOne, says the firm “chose Daon because they bring true depth in biometrics to global markets – from regulatory-grade data sovereignty and faster processing times to libraries trained on diverse identity documents worldwide. Their multi-modal biometrics, NIST-tested accuracy, and advanced liveness detection give our customers access to best-in-class identity verification.”

From the perspective of Daon Executive Vice President for APAC John Duggan, partnering with FrankieOne allows the company to bring its biometric and identity verification technologies to more customers and new markets. “The combined platform makes it simple for organisations to deploy the right verification tools for their risk profile and jurisdiction,” he says.

The move is driven in part by the rise of deepfakes, synthetic identities and spoofing assisted with generative AI to commit identity fraud.

